Switzerland to Deploy 5,000 Troops to Provide Security at Davos Forum
Samizdat – 09.01.2023
ZURICH – Up to 5,000 Swiss military personnel will be deployed to provide logistics and security for participants at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos next week, the Swiss government said on Monday.
“The Federal Parliament has set a ceiling of 5,000 troops who will serve in support during the WEF, which will run from January 10 to 26. Some of them will be stationed directly in Davos, where the annual meeting will be held from January 16 to 20,” the statement read.
Other servicemen will guard infrastructure and provide services related to logistics and air force operations throughout Switzerland, according to the statement. Soldiers will be authorized to “use coercive police measures to carry out their respective tasks,” the government said.
There is currently no definite number of participants in the forum. According to the latest information, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso and Colombian President Gustavo Petro intend to personally attend the Davos forum.
January 9, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Supremacism, Social Darwinism | Switzerland, WEF
Featured Video
Papantonio: Drugs, Lies, and Big Pharma
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
These Doctors Pushed Masking, Covid Lockdowns on Twitter. Turns Out, They Don’t Exist
By Matthew Kupfer • The Standard • December 13, 2022
Last month, Dr. Robert Honeyman lost their sister to Covid. They wrote about it on Twitter and received dozens of condolences, over 4,000 retweets and 43,000 likes.
Exactly one month later, on Dec. 12, Honeyman wrote that another tragedy had befallen their family.
“Sad to announce that my husband has entered a coma after being in hospital with Covid. The doctor is unsure if he will come out,” they tweeted. “This year has been the toughest of my life losing my sister to this virus. This is the first time in my life I don’t see light at the end of the tunnel.”
Again, the condolences and well-wishes rolled in. But there was a problem: Honeyman wasn’t real.
The transgender “Doctor of Sociology and Feminist studies” with a “keen interest in poetry” who used they/them pronouns was, in fact, a stock photo described on DepositPhotos, a royalty-free image site, as “Smiling happy, handsome latino man outside—headshot portrait.”
Their supposedly comatose husband, Dr. Patrick C. Honeyman, was also fake. His Twitter photo had been stolen from an insurance professional in Wayne, Indiana. … continue
contrary to popular belief, Switzerland is NOT a NEUTRAL country at all and ahs always served the Globalist New World Order and allowed the country to funnel and Launder Monies from around the world that serve the Psychopaths whoa re now using Swiss Solders as their PRIVATE ARMY’ Switzerland IS a PRIVATE CORPORATE ENTERPRISE used by the Globalist Mafia Banksters whilst posing as a ‘civilised neutral nation which facts on the ground prove is a farce
Comment by Maisoon | January 9, 2023 |
Now that “Kreepy Klaus” has shown his hand, and was up to his neck in the Covid 19 Medical Fraud, maybe he should open the WEF to the public and let us see what they actually have planned for the rest of us. NO? I thought not.
No one can ever trust this evil Bastard again. NEVER !
Comment by brianharryaustralia | January 9, 2023 |