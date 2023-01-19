DR. JAMES LYONS-WEILER FROM SESSION 137: THE PARABLE OF DORIAN GRAY
Corona Investigative Committee – January 6, 2022
▪︎ Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, USA, research scientist and CEO of the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge:
▫️The smoking gun in the genes: Traces of toxic “medicines” used in the course of past “epidemics”.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
January 19, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | Covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
DEL BIGTREE EXPLAINS WHY “IT AIN’T JUST THE COVID VAX”
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
US Resupplies Israel with More Munitions to Commit Massacres in Gaza
Al-Manar | July 31, 2014
Once again, the United States proves that it is a partner in the crimes committed against humanity by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza.
A US defense official said on Thursday that Washington has allowed the Zionist entity to tap a local US arms stockpile in the past week to resupply it with grenades and mortar rounds.
The munitions were located inside the Zionist entity as part of a program managed by the US military and called War Reserves Stock Allies-Israel (WRSA-I), which stores munitions locally for US use that Israel can also access in emergency situations.
However, Tel Aviv did not cite an emergency when it made its latest request about 10 days ago, the defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The United States allowed Israel to access the strategic stockpile anyway to resupply itself with 40mm grenades and 120mm mortar rounds to deplete older stocks that would eventually need to be refreshed. … Full article
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,475 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,149,345 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Balthasar Gerards on Violating international law, E… Peter on Are vaccine deaths being disgu… brianharryaustralia on Are vaccine deaths being disgu… brianharryaustralia on Violating international law, E… Bill Francis on Are vaccine deaths being disgu… brianharryaustralia on US quietly shipping arms from… brianharryaustralia on US quietly shipping arms from… brianharryaustralia on US quietly shipping arms from… rediscover911com on US quietly shipping arms from… jha on US-China unlikely to find brea… Thomas Lee Simpson on Bill introduced to criminalize… Thomas Lee Simpson on Plain English guide to the pan…
Aletho News
- DR. JAMES LYONS-WEILER FROM SESSION 137: THE PARABLE OF DORIAN GRAY January 19, 2023
- Violating international law, European Parliament urges EU to add IRGC to terror list January 19, 2023
- Two dead in fatal polar bear attack in Alaskan village of Wales on the Bering Strait January 19, 2023
- Are vaccine deaths being disguised as virus deaths? January 18, 2023
- The Dangerous Fantasy of Scotland’s Net Zero Energy Transition January 18, 2023
- Famous French Historian: “This War is About Germany” January 18, 2023
- Officially approved by the EU: Four insects hiding in your food January 18, 2023
- Lavrov: US Bill Countering Russia in Africa Represents ‘Colonial Mentality’ January 18, 2023
- UK circumventing its own sanctions against Moscow to import Russian oil January 18, 2023
- US quietly shipping arms from Israel to Ukraine – NYT January 18, 2023
- US-China unlikely to find breakthrough during Blinken’s upcoming visit to Beijing January 18, 2023
- THE ROOTS OF THE DEPOPULATION MOVEMENT January 18, 2023
- Plain English guide to the pandemic treaty January 17, 2023
- It has always been a ‘Religious War’: On Ben-Gvir and the adaptability of Zionism January 17, 2023
- Kurdish delegation visits Damascus as SDF loses faith in Washington January 17, 2023
- The Trouble with Western Tanks in Ukraine January 17, 2023
- EU sanctions goal is to crush Russian economy – Von der Leyen January 17, 2023
- Republicans deepen investigation into Democratic money laundering with Ukraine January 17, 2023
OffGuardian
- Don’t Trust the Government with Your Privacy, Property or Your Freedoms January 18, 2023
- WATCH: Truth Finds A Way – #SolutionsWatch January 17, 2023
- Lucid Summations When Tomorrow Is Today and MLK Day January 16, 2023
Richie Allen
- Mum Reported For Asking Teachers Not To Call Daughter A Boy January 18, 2023
- Policeman Who Stashed Child Porn & Boys Underwear Is Found Dead January 18, 2023
- Irish Urged To Get 4th Covid Jab To Fight “Kraken” Variant January 18, 2023
- Remote Working Adverts Fall For Eighth Month In A Row January 18, 2023
Consent Factory
- The Mother of All Limited Hangouts January 11, 2023
If Americans Knew
- Latest meeting of America’s most powerful pro-Israel lobby January 19, 2023
- Ed Dept resists pro-Israel pressure to adopt new antisemitism definition January 19, 2023
- Seriously Injured Palestinian 14-year-old Succumbs To His Wounds January 17, 2023
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Greenpeace slams billionaires over private jet ‘hypocrisy’ at Davos summit January 18, 2023
- BBC Caught Using Photoshopped Image January 18, 2023
- The Gift of the Gabbard January 18, 2023
- LIA Megadroughts In India January 18, 2023
No Tricks Zone
Reclaim The Net
- NYT publisher at Davos: “Disinformation” is “the most existential” challenge we’re grappling with as a society January 18, 2023
- Global “deepfake” laws put memes and parody at risk January 18, 2023
- EU Commissioner says US will soon have “hate speech” laws, boasts about pushing advertisers to demonetize “disinformation” January 18, 2023
- Internews President to WEF: “Gendered disinformation” is “terrifying,” online platforms need to keep people safe January 18, 2023
- Ukraine shares its CBDC plans with the World Economic Forum January 18, 2023
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply