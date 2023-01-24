Aletho News

W.H.O. WHISTLEBLOWER EXPOSES GLOBALIST AGENDA

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | January 19, 2023

Former ethics researcher at the W.H.O, Astrid Stuckelburger, PhD, sheds light on how our top world health agencies have used the COVID-19 pandemic to push a dangerous globalist agenda.

