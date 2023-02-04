Joint open letter to Charity Commission

“We call upon the Charity Commission to conduct an independent and urgent investigation into these very serious allegations relating to the British Heart Foundation.”

Joint Open Letter from Doctors for Patients UK, HART and the UK Medical Freedom Alliance to Helen Stephenson, CEO, Charity Commission

Cc: Dr Charmaine Griffiths, CEO, British Heart Foundation (BHF)

Prof Charalambos Antoniades, BHF Chair of Cardiovascular Medicine

Rt Hon Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister

Rt Hon Steve Barclay, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Mr Andrew Bridgen, MP

Re: Allegations that the British Heart Foundation (BHF) is involved in concealing and withholding important information relating to harms to cardiac function caused by the novel mRNA vaccines

31 January 2023

Dear Ms Stephenson

We wish to express our deep concern, regarding allegations that the British Heart Foundation (BHF) is involved in concealing and withholding important information relating to the potential of the novel mRNA vaccines to damage cardiac tissue and function.

It was alleged in the House of Commons that staff working in a cardiology research department at Oxford University withheld information, for fear of losing funding from the pharmaceutical industry, and were therefore prioritising funding over patient safety.

Mr Andrew Bridgen MP stated in Parliament on 13 December 2022:

“It has also been brought to my attention by a whistleblower from a very reliable source that one of these institutions is covering up clear data that reveals that the mRNA vaccine increases inflammation of the heart arteries. It is covering this up for fear that it may lose funding from the pharmaceutical industry. The lead of that cardiology research department has a prominent leadership role with the British Heart Foundation, and I am disappointed to say that he has sent out non-disclosure agreements to his research team to ensure that this important data never sees the light of day. That is an absolute disgrace.”

It was subsequently asserted on GB News that the research department mentioned above was headed by Professor Charalambos Antoniades whose position is funded by the BHF. Despite GB News approaching Professor Antoniades for comment, he has made no public denial that Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) were entered into by members of his department.

Doctors and the public rely on reputable and well-established charities such as the BHF to provide accurate and up-to-date information, as well as to highlight and investigate potential, novel causes of heart damage and heart disease. Concerns should be raised immediately, whenever there are doubts relating to the safety of any pharmaceutical product, so that administration of the product can be halted, protecting the public from unnecessary harm, while an investigation is carried out.

The BHF rapidly dismissed the allegations made by Mr Bridgen and called for those making the allegation to provide specific and credible information in support of it.

Due to the seriousness of the allegations, and given the absence of any public denial or clarification from Professor Antoniades, we are calling for a full and independent investigation into any suppression of data by the British Heart Foundation itself or by senior BHF grant holders.

There are a significant number of signals that COVID-19 vaccines have led to cardiac pathology, which warrants an urgent review of their safety:

The Pfizer trial saw four cardiac arrests in the vaccination group but only one in the placebo group after 6 months (although the numbers are too small to be statistically significant, this was a signal that should have been followed up). The evidence for vaccine-induced myocarditis is well established and in older patients this may be misdiagnosed as any of the more common forms of heart disease. The rate of myocardial infarction was disproportionately high in the first three days after vaccination. Studies in Thailand and Switzerland have shown rises in troponin levels consistent with damaged heart muscle in 3% of those vaccinated. Heart cells cannot be replaced and the resulting scarring can lead to electrical conduction issues and sudden death. 30% of the children in the Thailand study had cardiac signs or symptoms. Vaccine-derived spike protein was detected in the heart biopsies of 9 out of 15 patients with post-vaccination myocarditis. Vaccinated people had a rise in cardiovascular risk factors that would predict a significantly increased risk of heart disease (from 11% to 25% risk of a heart attack in 5 years). This study has been criticised for not having a control group but is the equivalent of an early phase clinical trial in demonstrating a safety concern. An Israeli study showed a 25% increase in acute coronary syndrome and cardiac arrest calls in 16-39 year olds associated with the first and second doses of vaccine but not with COVID-19 infection. There were 14,000 more cardiac arrest calls to ambulances in England in 2021 than 2020. There has been a rise in cardiac excess deaths and excess deaths have been disproportionately seen in more highly vaccinated groups e.g. less deprived cohorts and people of white ethnicity. In a report of 35 autopsies in Germany, there were 5 deaths confirmed as caused by a COVID-19 vaccine and a further 20 deaths where a contribution from the vaccination could not be excluded. Post mortem studies have shown inflammation of the coronary arteries after vaccination, causing death four months later. A separate post mortem report showed vaccine-derived spike protein in heart muscle, in the absence of COVID-19 infection, in a subject who had myocarditis before he died. Australian hospitals have experienced intense service pressure since Summer 2021, despite no significant COVID-19 infection rates or reduction in healthcare capacity at that time. Australians have seen a similarly timed rise in excess non-Covid deaths, with ischaemic heart disease being the biggest contributor. This was despite no significant volume of COVID-19 cases or reduction in healthcare before Omicron as was seen in the UK. Systematic exploratory analysis of the possible causes in the rise in excess deaths by comparing countries, suggests a link to healthcare quality cannot be excluded but there is no link to COVID-19 or Long Covid. There is a weak link to lockdown severity but a strong correlation with vaccination.

Crucially, data has not been shared to counter the hypothesis that the mRNA vaccinations are linked to recent excess deaths caused primarily by cardiac pathology. The ONS were regularly publishing deaths by vaccination status. The last data was released for May 2022 and showed a higher mortality rate for that month in the vaccinated. No data has been shared since.

As medical professionals, and in the interest of patient safety, we demand that the British Heart Foundation immediately release the following information, in the public interest and in accordance with the requirements of the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA):

Any and all information and emails regarding potential and actual harms caused by the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. A copy of any Non-Disclosure Agreements that have been sent to people working at, or associated with, the British Heart Foundation and Oxford University, relating to COVID-19 vaccine safety and data. A full list of conflicts of interests that the BHF and Oxford University have relating to the COVID-19 vaccines.

We further call upon the Charity Commission to conduct an independent and urgent investigation into these very serious allegations relating to the British Heart Foundation. Suppression of research findings, conflicts of interest and acting in the interests of commercial entities are in direct conflict with the requirements inherent in holding charitable status.

Thank you for your attention. We look forward to receiving a prompt response.

Yours sincerely

Doctors For Patients UK (DFPUK- doctorsforpatientsuk.org)

Health Advisory and Recovery Team (HART – hartgroup.org)

UK Medical Freedom Alliance (UKMFA – ukmedfreedom.org)

Cosignatories:

Professor Richard Ennos, MA, PhD. Honorary Professorial Fellow, University of Edinburgh

Professor John A Fairclough, BM BS, BMed Sci, FRCS, FFSEM(UK), Professor Emeritus, Honorary

Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon

Professor Dennis McGonagle,PhD, FRCPI, Consultant Rheumatologist, University of Leeds

Professor Anthony Fryer, PhD, FRCPath, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Keele University

Professor Karol Sikora, MA, MBBChir, PhD, FRCR, FRCP, FFPM, Honorary Professor of Professional Practice, Buckingham University

Professor Angus Dalgleish, MD, FRCP, FRACP, FRCPath, FMedSci, Professor of Oncology, University of London; Principal, Institute for Cancer Vaccines & Immunotherapy

Professor Roger Watson, FRCP Edin, FRCN, FAAN, Professor of Nursing

Lord Moonie, MBChB, MRCPsych, MFCM, MSc, retired member of House of Lords, former Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State 2001-2003, former Consultant in Public Health Medicine

Dr Najmiah K Ahmad, BM, MRCA, FCARCSI, Consultant Anaesthetist

Dr Ali Ajaz, Consultant Psychiatrist

Dr Shiraz Akram, BDS, Dental Surgeon

Dr Sonia Allam, MBChB, FRCA, Consultant Anaesthetist

Dr Victoria Anderson, MBChB, MRCGP, MRCPCH, DRCOG, General Practitioner

Julie Annakin, RN, Immunisation Specialist Nurse

Wendy Armstrong, RN, BSc, DipHE, Practice Nurse

Dr Abby Astle, MBBChir, BA(Cantab), DCH, DGM, MRCGP, GP Principal, GP Trainer, GP Examiner

Helen Auburn, Dip ION, MBANT, NTCC, CNHC, RNT, registered Nutritional Therapist

Dr Ancha Bala-Joof, BSc, MBChB, MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr Michael Bazlinton, MBCHB, MRCGP, DCH, General Practitioner

Dr David Bell, MBBS, PhD, FRCP(UK), Public Health

Dr Mark A Bell, MBChB, MRCP(UK), FRCEM, Consultant in Emergency Medicine, UK

Dr Michael D Bell, MBChB, MRCGP, retired General Practitioner

Dr Gillian Breese, BSc, MB ChB, DFFP, DTM&H, General Practitioner

Dr Emma Brierly, MBBS, MRCGP, General Practitioner

Kim Bull, Foundation Degree in Paramedic Science, Paramedic

Mr John Bunni, MBChB (Hons), DipLapSurg, FRCS, Consultant Colorectal and General Surgeon

Dr Elizabeth Burton, MBChB, Retired General Practitioner

Dr David Cartland, MBChB, BMedSci, General practitioner

Catherine Cassell, RGN, Practice Nurse

Dr Peter Chan, BM, MRCS, MRCGP, NLP, General Practitioner, Functional Medicine Practitioner

Angela Chamberlain, BSc(Hons) Midwifery

Michael Cockayne, MSc, PG Dip, SCPHNOH, BA, RN, Occupational Health Practitioner

James Cook, NHS Registered Nurse, Bachelor of Nursing (Hons), Master of Public Health (MPH)

Mr Ian F Comaish, MA, BMBCh, FRCOphth, FRANZCO, Consultant Ophthalmologist

Dr Clare Craig, BMBCh, FRCPath, Pathologist

Dr David Critchley, PhD, Clinical Pharmacologist

Dr Phuoc-Tan Diep, MBChB, FRCPath, Consultant Histopathologist

Dr Jayne LM Donegan, MBBS, DRCOG, DCH, DFFP, MRCGP, Homeopathic Practitioner

Dr Jonathan Eastwood, BSc, MBChB, MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr Jonathan Engler, MBChB, LlB(Hons), DipPharmMed

Dr Elizabeth Evans, MA(Cantab), MBBS, DRCOG, retired Doctor, Director UKMFA

Dr Chris Exley, PhD, FRSB, retired Professor in Bioinorganic Chemistry

Dr John Flack, BPharm, PhD, retired Director of Safety Evaluation at Beecham Pharmaceuticals 1980-1989 and Senior Vice-president for Drug Discovery 1990-92 SmithKline Beecham

Dr Simon Fox, BSc, BMBCh, FRCP, Consultant in Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine

Gayle Gerry, BSc(Hons), Registered Nurse

Sophie Gidet, RM, Midwife

Dr Cathy Greig, MBBCh(Hons), General Practitioner

Dr Ali Haggett, Mental Health Community Work, 3rd sector, former Lecturer in the History of Medicine

Mr Anthony Hinton, MBChB, FRCS, Consultant ENT Surgeon, London

Ian Humphreys, UKMFA Programme Director

Dr Keith Johnson, BA, DPhil(Oxon), IP Consultant for Diagnostic Testing

Fiona Jones, BSc(Hons), DipPreSci, Cert Med Ed, FRPharmS, MFRPSII, Clinical Pharmacist Independent Prescriber (retired)

Dr Timothy Kelly, MBBCh, BSc, NHS doctor

Dr Tanya Klymenko, PhD, FHEA, FIBMS, Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Sciences

Dr. Eashwarran Kohilathas, BMBS, doctor and author

Dr Sheena Langdon, General Practitioner

Dr Caroline Lapworth, MBChB, General Practitioner

Dr Branko Latinkic, BSc, PhD, Molecular Biologist

Dr Theresa Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD, Director, Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd, Bath

Dr Felicity Lillingstone, IMD, DHS, PhD, ANP, Doctor in Urgent Care, Research Fellow

Dr Nichola Ling, MBBS, MRCOG, Consultant obstetrician and digital advisor to NHS England

Mr Malcolm Loudon, MBChB, MD, FRCSEd, FRCS(Gen Surg), MIHM,VR, Consultant Surgeon

Katherine MacGilchrist, BSc(Hons) Pharmacology, MSc Epidemiology, CEO, Systematic Review, Director, Epidemica Ltd

Dr C Geoffrey Maidment, MD, FRCP, retired Consultant Physician

Mr Ahmad K Malik, FRCS(Tr & Orth), Dip Med Sport, Consultant Trauma & Orthopaedic Surgeon

Dr Ayiesha Malik, MBChB, General Practitioner

Dr Imran Malik, MBBS, MRCP, MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr Kulvinder S Manik. MBChB, MRCGP(2010), MA(Cantab), LlM(Gray’s Inn)

Dr Fiona Martindale, MBChB, MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr Sam McBride, BSc(Hons) Medical Microbiology & Immunobiology, MBBCh, BAO, MSc in Clinical Gerontology, MRCP(UK), FRCEM, FRCP(Edinburgh), NHS Emergency Medicine & Geriatrics

Kaira McCallum, BSc, retired Pharmacist, Director of Strategy UKMFA

Mr Ian McDermott, MBBS, MS, FRCS(Tr&Orth), FFSEM(UK), Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon

Dr Scott Mitchell, MBChB, MRCS, Emergency Medicine Physician

Dr Alistair Montgomery, MBChB, MRCGP, DRCOG, retired General Practitioner

Dr Alan Mordue, MBChB, FFPH, retired Consultant in Public Health Medicine & Epidemiology

Dr David Morris, MBChB, MRCP(UK), General Practitioner

Margaret Moss, MA(Cantab), CBiol, MRSB, Director, The Nutrition and Allergy Clinic, Cheshire

Theresa Ann Mounsey, BSc Hons in Midwifery studies.

Dr Alice Murkies, MBBS, MD, FRACGP, General Practitioner and Medical Researcher

Dr Greta Mushet, MBChB, MRCPsych, retired Consultant Psychiatrist in Psychotherapy

Dr Angela Musso, MD, MRCGP, DRCOG, FRACGP, MFPC, General Practitioner

Dr Sarah Myhill, MBBS, Dip NM, Retired GP, Independent Naturopathic Physician

Dr Christopher Newton, PhD, Biochemist, CIMMBER

Dr Rachel Nicoll, PhD, Medical researcher

Tim Nike, BSc(Hons), MCSP, HCPC, Senior Neurological Physiotherapist

Dr Richard O’Shea, MBBCH, BA(Hons) MRCGP, General Practitioner

Sue Parker Hall, CTA, MSc (Counselling & Supervision), MBACP, EMDR. Psychotherapist

Dr Christina Peers, MBBS, DRCOG, DFSRH, FFSRH, Menopause Specialist

Rev Dr William J U Philip MB ChB, MRCP, BD, Senior Minister The Tron Church, Glasgow, formerly physician specialising in Cardiology

Dr Angharad Powell, MBChB, BSc(Hons), DFRSH, DCP (Ireland), DRCOG, DipOccMed, MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr Dean Patterson, MBChB, FRCP, Consultant Cardiologist

Dr Gerry Quinn, PhD, Microbiologist

Dr Johanna Reilly, MBBS, General Practitioner

Dr Naomi Riddel, MBBCh, MSc, MRCPsych, Consultant Child Psychiatrist

Jessica Righart, MSc, MIBMS, Senior Biomedical Scientist

Mr Angus Robertson, BSc, MBChB, FRCSEd (Tr & Orth), Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon

Dr Jessica Robinson, BSc(Hons), MBBS, MRCPsych, MFHom, Psychiatrist and Integrative Medicine Doctor

Dr Susannah Robinson, MBBS, BSc, MRCP, MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr Jon Rogers, MBChB (Bristol), Retired General Practitioner

Mr James Royle, MBChB, FRCS, MMedEd, Colorectal Surgeon

Dr Salmaan Saleem, MBBS, BMedSci, MRCGP, General Practitioner

Sorrel Scott, Grad Dip Phys, Specialist Physiotherapist in Neurology

Dr Rohaan Seth, BSc(Hons), MBChB(Hons), MRCGP, retired General Practitioner

Dr Magdalena Stasiak-Horkan, MBBS, MRCGP (2017), DCH, General Practitioner

Natalie Stephenson, BSc (Hons) Paediatric Audiologist

Marco Tullio Suadoni, RN, BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing, MSc, Specialist Palliative Care Lead

Dr Noel Thomas, MA, MBChB, DObsRCOG, DTM&H, MFHom, Retired Doctor

Dr Stephen Ting, MBChB, MRCP, PhD, Consultant Physician

Dr Livia Tossici-Bolt, PhD, Clinical Scientist

Dr Jannah van der Pol, iBSc, MBBS, MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr Helen Westwood, MBChB(Hons), MRCGP, DCH, DRCOG, General Practitioner

Dr Carmen Wheatley, DPhil, Orthomolecular Oncology

Mr Lasantha Wijesinghe, FRCS, Consultant vascular surgeon

Dr Lucie Wilk, MD, MRCP, Rheumatologist