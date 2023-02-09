EU criticizes Twitter’s disinformation reporting, ahead of new censorship law

Featured Video

For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category

or go to

Aletho News Archives – Video-Images

Book Review

Press TV – February 9, 2023

Former acting Pentagon chief Christopher C. Miller said the United States must hold senior American military leadership accountable for the failed wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Miller who served as acting US secretary of defense from November 9, 2020, to January 20, 2021 wrote in “Soldier Secretary,” a memoir released this week, that the US military-industrial complex has now become a “hydra-headed monster” with “virtually no brakes on the American war machine.”

“The more I thought, the more I was horrified,” Miller wrote, The Hill reported on Thursday. “We invaded a sovereign nation, killed and maimed a lot of Iraqis, and lost some of the greatest American patriots to ever live — all for a goddamned lie.”

The book “Soldier Secretary” offers an insight into the life of an American soldier who rose to the top of the Pentagon as he grew increasingly indignant about the US military-industrial complex’s hunger for death and destruction abroad.

Miller said in an interview with The Hill that there is an urgent need for accountability in the upper ranks of the Pentagon.

“That really bothers me. Our young soldiers see the hypocrisy in that … if they end up being late for work, they get in a lot of trouble. Or let’s say they mess up a piece of paperwork for a supply request, there’s a possibility they can be kicked out of the service,” he said.

“And then there’s the people who lose wars and end up advancing on to other positions of power and wealth,” Miller adds. “And that’s what really bugs me.”

“The recognition that so many sacrifices were ultimately made in the service of a lie, as in Iraq, or to further a delusion, as in the neoconservatives’ utopian fantasy of a democratic Middle East,” writes Miller, who became President Donald Trump’s acting defense secretary.

“It still makes my blood boil, and it probably will until the day I die,” he adds.

American journalist Don DeBar said the story of Miller is “that he was naive and then followed orders and then reached his limit of cognitive dissonance.”

“He came back when Trump appeared to offer a challenge to the paradigm that he walked away from. He has a level perspective towards the absurdity of the January 6th narrative, although he retains some of his original, almost religious fixation on US military power,” he told Press TV on Thursday. … Full article

Blog Roll

