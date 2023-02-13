Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

DYSTOPIAN FUTURES: SOYLENT GREEN REVIEW

Computing Forever | February 8, 2023

Support my work on Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/dave-cullen
Follow me on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKg/

KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Gab: https://gab.ai/DaveCullen
Subscribe on Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/DaveCullen
Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/davecullen
Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDaveCullenShow:7

February 13, 2023 - Posted by | Film Review, Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity, Timeless or most popular |

1 Comment »

  1. I saw this movie when I was a young lad, never dreamed it might cometrue one day. Here we are today eating bugs. L.O.L. Talk about foresight, amazing.

    Like

    Comment by itchyvet | February 13, 2023 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: