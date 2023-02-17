Moscow warns EU over seized assets
RT | February 17, 2023
Any Western attempts to transfer seized Russian assets to Ukraine would be “barbarism,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has claimed. If necessary, Moscow is ready to impose a tit-for-tat response, she added.
Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, Zakharova noted that EU nations had invested heavily in Russia, meaning a significant amount of European-owned assets remain in the country. Their value is larger than that of the Russian assets seized by foreign nations, the spokeswoman argued.
Zakharova insisted that Russia wants to operate within the law and would give the US and its allies “every last chance” to reconsider any plans to confiscate Russian property. However, she added that Moscow was fully prepared to defend its interests, including through the use of “equal compensatory measures.”
The remarks referred to a new EU working group, established to explore ways to make Russia fund the future reconstruction of Ukraine.
“This must be done in accordance with EU and international law, and there is currently no direct model for this,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said, commenting on the new group. Stockholm currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council.
Western nations have frozen hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of Russian sovereign reserves, as well the assets of Russians whom they consider close to the government. Moscow has branded the measures an act of robbery.
Zakharova stressed that property rights should not be subject to the whims and geopolitical needs of a handful of nations, adding that US foreign policy was often prone to wild swings. She claimed that a case in point is Venezuela, where Washington previously referred to Juan Guaido as a legitimate leader with the right to manage the nation’s wealth.
“Now Western delegations visit [Nicolas] Maduro, whom we always considered the legitimate president, as if nothing happened,” Zakharova said. “So everything they say now about Russia, their accusations, threats, and blackmail… can flip-flop in a moment. Mark my words.”
The spokeswoman warned that the international community should oppose the push for the expropriation of Russian property. Countries could otherwise find themselves on the receiving end of the “ostensibly impartial” Western-controlled financial system, Zakharova cautioned.
The pile of debt that accumulated since the repeal of Glass-Steagall in 1999 is more than enough to sink the trans-Atlantic monetary system and the Dollar. It is the proverbial Gorilla in the living room of investment banking in the City of London and Wall Street.
Lyndon LaRouche’s Triple Curve Function defines the irreversible plight central banks and speculators find themselves in. They are awash in hundreds of trillions of unplayable derivatives that some in their ranks believe could be written off if a world war broke out. But of course, even they wouldn’t be alive to enjoy it.
What’s needed are LaRouches solutions to the crises. Banking reorganization under a restored Glass-Steagall. Public Credit System and National Bank. Massive build up of economic infrastructure, Heath care, Science, and universal classical education.
Fourth, a crash fusion program that produces commercial fusion as the means to infinitely provide rising rates of energy-flux density. Fusion powered rockets will also more efficiently power tomorrow’s astronauts to the far reaches of our solar system and way beyond without them arriving as a pile of mush.
The Western banking system therefore has nothing to offer in its present form. The steallng and looting to survive has come to an end. Desperate, they picked on a nuclear power, Russia, hoping to humble it into submission for vast looting. NATO has China on deck but NATO won’t survive what they started with Russia.
Comment by Thomas L Simpson | February 17, 2023 |