Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

mRNA Vaccines for Livestock? – Questions For Corbett

Corbett • 03/02/2023

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Are mRNA vaccines being developed for livestock? You bet they are! So what does this mean? As usual, it depends who you ask. Find out the bad, the worse and the putrid of third generation vaccines and the future of food in this week’s edition of Questions For Corbett.

Watch on Archive / BitChute / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble / Substack / Download the mp4

SHOW NOTES

Bill Gates Vows To Pump mRNA Into Food Supply To ‘Force-Jab’ the Unvaccinated

Original video: Bill Gates and Penny Mordaunt launch the Global Academy of Agriculture and Food Security

Instagram post: someone’s friend’s neighbour’s cows died from mRNA vaccines

Report: mRNA vaccines may be injected into livestock

Healthfeedback funded by Meta/TikTok/Google

Healthfeedback.org: Misrepresented 2018 clip of Bill Gates trigger inaccurate claims that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for livestock could transfer to people through diet

Gates/Omidyar/US State Department-funding of International Fact-Checking Network

USA Today Fact check is an IFCN partner

USA Today Fact check: False claim about mandatory mRNA vaccines, deaths in Australian cattle

About AFP Fact Check

AFP Fact Check: Australian farmers not ‘forced to inject livestock with deadly mRNA vaccines’

AFP Fact Check: mRNA vaccine cannot transfer through meat consumption

NSW fast-tracks mRNA FMD and Lumpy Skin Disease vaccines

Novel Vaccine Technologies in Veterinary Medicine: A Herald to Human Medicine Vaccines

NOVEL MRNA VACCINE TECHNOLOGY FOR PREVENTION OF BOVINE RESPIRATORY SYNCYTIAL VIRUS

The Future of Livestock Vaccines

Big Pharma pushes to get farm animals off antibiotics and on vaccines

Bayer Partners with BioNTech to Develop mRNA Vaccines, Drugs for Animal Health

mRNA Vaccines in Livestock and Companion Animals are here now.

SEQUIVITY

DNA vaccines in veterinary use

Veterinary biologics licensed in Canada

Paul Offitt: Can mRNA vaccines alter a person’s DNA?

The Future of Vaccines

mRNA Vaccines: Disruptive Innovation in Vaccination

March 3, 2023 - Posted by | Deception, Timeless or most popular | , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: