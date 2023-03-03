mRNA Vaccines for Livestock? – Questions For Corbett
Corbett • 03/02/2023
Are mRNA vaccines being developed for livestock? You bet they are! So what does this mean? As usual, it depends who you ask. Find out the bad, the worse and the putrid of third generation vaccines and the future of food in this week’s edition of Questions For Corbett.
SHOW NOTES
Bill Gates Vows To Pump mRNA Into Food Supply To ‘Force-Jab’ the Unvaccinated
Original video: Bill Gates and Penny Mordaunt launch the Global Academy of Agriculture and Food Security
Instagram post: someone’s friend’s neighbour’s cows died from mRNA vaccines
Report: mRNA vaccines may be injected into livestock
Healthfeedback funded by Meta/TikTok/Google
Healthfeedback.org: Misrepresented 2018 clip of Bill Gates trigger inaccurate claims that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for livestock could transfer to people through diet
Gates/Omidyar/US State Department-funding of International Fact-Checking Network
USA Today Fact check is an IFCN partner
USA Today Fact check: False claim about mandatory mRNA vaccines, deaths in Australian cattle
AFP Fact Check: Australian farmers not ‘forced to inject livestock with deadly mRNA vaccines’
AFP Fact Check: mRNA vaccine cannot transfer through meat consumption
NSW fast-tracks mRNA FMD and Lumpy Skin Disease vaccines
Novel Vaccine Technologies in Veterinary Medicine: A Herald to Human Medicine Vaccines
NOVEL MRNA VACCINE TECHNOLOGY FOR PREVENTION OF BOVINE RESPIRATORY SYNCYTIAL VIRUS
The Future of Livestock Vaccines
Big Pharma pushes to get farm animals off antibiotics and on vaccines
Bayer Partners with BioNTech to Develop mRNA Vaccines, Drugs for Animal Health
mRNA Vaccines in Livestock and Companion Animals are here now.
DNA vaccines in veterinary use
Veterinary biologics licensed in Canada
Paul Offitt: Can mRNA vaccines alter a person’s DNA?
