Scientists have struggled to explain the Apollo findings

COVID-19 is the story of how governments around the “developed” world corralled their populations into the acceptance of novel, draconian measures to combat a virus. The most extraordinary of these measures was the mandating of experimental “vaccines” to large segments of the population. The vaccines were relentlessly promoted as “safe and effective” by public health authorities notwithstanding reports of tens of thousands of deaths attributed to the vaccines. In COVID-19, “science” was exposed as propaganda of the US and other governments.

The question is, how did this happen? How did science, the intellectual centerpiece of western civilization, get reduced to a cheap dictatorial tool?

Part of the answer may lie in Project Apollo; the US program that purportedly successfully mounted manned expeditions to the moon.

There is strong, independent confirmation of successful expeditions to the moon. Retro-reflectors placed on the surface of the moon in the Apollo 11, 14 and 15 missions have been detected at diverse observatories. However, the question of whether these missions to the moon were manned, is much more contentious. Imagery from the “missions” is unconvincing. Also, the inability of the US government to provide technical background to the missions raises doubts.

The most objective evidence provided by the US government of its claim to have reached the moon with manned spaceflight is a collection of specimens purportedly gathered from the surface of the moon. The collection includes 842 pounds of rocks and dust from the six missions. Studies have not explicitly tested whether the samples were truly from the moon. However, hundreds, if not thousands, of studies have been performed using these samples. The volume of studies alone implies the authenticity of the the samples.

A closer look at these studies, however, finds that scientists struggled to reconcile findings from the moon specimens with fundamental scientific principles. Some of the problematic observations were:

One Moon rock has a crystal structure that is typical of rocks formed on the Earth. Development of an explanatory model is ongoing. Investigators suggest the possibility that the particular rock arrived from the Earth as a meteor. Certain meteorites found on the Earth resemble moon rocks. The similarity gave rise to the theory of lunar meteorites by which rocks arrive at the Earth after ejection from the lunar surface. Extraordinary similarity between Moon rocks and Earth’s silicate crust and mantle. Development of a model to explain this similarity is ongoing. Moon rocks exhibit magnetization although the Moon lacks a magnetic field. Development of explanatory models is ongoing.

In sum, scientific analysis of samples purportedly obtained from the Moon do not confirm the success of Project Apollo to place a man on the Moon. The belief that manned Moon missions were successful is really only based on the credibility of the US government.