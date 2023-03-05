Thousands of Flemish farmers block roads in Brussels against nitrogen policy
Free West Media | March 5, 2023
More than 2,500 farmers from Belgium’s Dutch-speaking Flanders region gathered at Brussels’ central Arts-Loi street and blocked roads with tractors toward Brussels to protest the regional government’s plan to limit nitrogen emissions.
The European Commission did not release funds to farmers in the region under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy because it did not find the regional government’s reduction measures sufficient.
The angry farmers protested against the Flanders regional government’s plan to limit nitrogen emissions by 2025, carrying banners that read: “No farmers, no food and no future.”
Repeating the nitrogen hoax
If Flemish environment minister Zuhal Demir (N-VA) gets her green-extremist way, hundreds of farms will have to close down.
Last year, 44 per cent more farmers already reported being in trouble. Minister Demir currently refuses as many as 9 out of 10 licences for farmers.
Farmers have been investing in solutions for years and are now faced with a government that says “it’s never enough!”. They therefore want the nitrogen agreement to be immediately consigned to the dustbin.
Nobel Laureate Dr. Kary Mullis’ assessment of the current state of climate science was that it’s a “joke”. There is no published empirical scientific evidence that any CO2, whether natural or man-made, causes warming in the troposphere. Yet nitrogen emissions are linked to this.
Politicians from the Flemish nationalist party Vlaams Belang joined in the demonstration.
Let Sri Lanka be the template for the protests to come. That nation became food insecure after the Prime Minister cut nitrogen fertilizer imports. He did that to appease the diktats of the Paris Accord. Dutch farmers who face similar cuts are putting up a good fight with widespread support among the population. Government leaders should be made aware of the popular revolt that occurred in Sri Lanka following the fertilizer cuts. Rioters forced the prime minister to flee the country or be drowned in his Palace pool. Tragically it isn’t over.
On June 3, 2021, the Sri Lankan government restricted and banned importing fertilizers and agrochemicals (including insecticides and herbicides). The regulation was applicable to the import of goods with bills of lading/air-waybills issued on or after May 6, 2021.
According to WFP, in December 2022 around 37 percent of households were food insecure. According to WFPs latest Household Food Security Survey, 33 percent of households were facing acute food insecurity in December 2022, with 68 percent of people resorting to food-based coping strategies such as limiting portions and reducing the number of meals eaten per day. Particularly affected are households in the estate sector as well as female-headed households, where 38 percent and 37 percent are food-insecure respectively. Several assessments indicate a deteriorating nutritional situation primarily affecting young children, and recently it was announced that non-essential surgeries at government hospitals would be delayed due to shortages of medicines and medical equipment.
Let the tragedy in Sri Lanka be a lesson to any government leader foolish enough to enact the diktats coming from the Paris Accords, be they in Asia, Europe, or the Americas with these words by Playright Frederich Schiller, from the play, William Tell: “there is a limit to the tyrant’s power.”
