HANCOCK CAUGHT RED HANDED WITH THE LOCKDOWN FILES

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | March 9, 2023

The Telegraph’s publishing of former UK Health Czar Matt Hancock’s private Whatsapp messages has been dubbed ‘The Lockdown Files.’ The messages detail multiple interactions demonstrating the U.K. Government’s willingness to abandon science and a reasoned approach to Pandemic measures, for coercion and control of the British people.

REDFIELD LETS LOOSE AT CONGRESSIONAL HEARING ON COVID ORIGINS

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | March 9, 2023

Former CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield, testified before The House Selection Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic this week, letting loose on Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, Francis Collins, gain-of-function research and the lab origin debate detailing what he witnessed in early 2020. His testimonials are nothing short of historical.

