I Read Richard Haass’ New Book (So You Don’t Have To!)
Corbett • 03/13/2023
Have you ever thought that the Bill of Rights was a bit lacking? Did you ever wish there was a list of obligations detailing those things we owe to the government for the privilege of being born into a certain political jurisdiction? Then, boy, do I have the perfect book for you! Join James for today’s dissection of The Bill of Obligations, the latest turgid tome of trash from Richard Haass, the outgoing president of the Council on Foreign Relations.
DOCUMENTATION
|Episode 188 – Listening to the Enemy
|Time Reference:
|00:30
|Episode 225 – Still Listening to the Enemy
|Time Reference:
|00:36
|Episode 412 – I Read The Great Narrative (So You Don’t Have To!)
|Time Reference:
|00:41
|Episode 418 – I Read Bill Gates’ New Book (So You Don’t Have To!)
|Time Reference:
|00:48
|The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens
|Time Reference:
|01:06
|Richard Haass: “No,” CFR members are not New World Order architects (Feb 11, 2021)
|Time Reference:
|01:21
|Richard Haass on ‘The Bill of Obligations’
|Time Reference:
|04:23
|Wall Street and FDR by Antony Sutton
|Time Reference:
|07:48
|FLASHBACK: You Are Being Programmed to Accept Global ID
|Time Reference:
|08:15
|Corbett Report Radio 050 – Deconstructing Pearl Harbor with Robert Stinnett
|Time Reference:
|08:22
|What Is The Average Global Temperature?
|Time Reference:
|17:24
|Episode 430 – The Media Are the Terrorists
|Time Reference:
|27:30
|Episode 382 – Your Body, Their Choice
|Time Reference:
|32:06
|Jacobsen v. Massachussetts
|Time Reference:
|32:20
|Buck v. Bell
|Time Reference:
|32:26
|How & Why Big Oil Conquered the World
|Time Reference:
|32:30
