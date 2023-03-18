Sy Hersh: “Biden Admin Blew Up Nord Stream”
By John Leake | Courageous Discourse | March 17, 2023
No one can say that Seymour Hersh hasn’t earned his spurs as a reporter of U.S. government and military skulduggery. In 1970 he won the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting of the My Lai Massacre in Vietnam. In 2003 he accurately disputed the Bush Administration falsehoods about its grounds for invading Iraq. In April of 2004 he reported how U.S. military units in charge of the Abu Ghraib prison were torturing and abusing prisoners. Now, at age 85, “Sy” shows no sign of slowing down.
On February 8 of this year, Hersh reported on his Substack that the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines on September 26, 2022 was ordered by the Biden Administration and carried out by Navy divers. At first glance, Hersh’s report simply confirmed what President Biden unequivocally stated at a Feb. 8, 2022 press conference—that is, “If Russia invades … there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2; we will bring an end to it.”
Nevertheless, the Biden Administration vehemently denied Mr. Hersh’s report. Last week, in response to these denials, Mr. Hersh gave a long interview in which he reaffirmed his claim that the Biden Administration is responsible for destroying Russia’s gas pipeline, which supplied Germany with a vast source of affordable, clean-burning energy.
Shortly after the sabotage, former CIA Director John Brennan told CNN that Russia was “the most likely suspect” for sabotaging the pipeline—as though destroying its immensely valuable, strategic asset somehow yielded a greater advantage to Russia than simply shutting it down.
IF Hersh is correct and his protected source is telling the truth, it must surely be one of the whackiest things a U.S. President has ever done. Like Cortez burning his ships when he landed in Mexico in 1519 in order to impress upon his men that there was no turning back from their adventure to conquer the country—Biden (or whoever is pulling his marionette strings) ordered the sabotage in order to reinforce Germany’s commitment to the U.S. proxy war against Russia.
How do the German people feel about an American presidential administration wrecking their industry, high standard of living, and consigning them to paying 400% more to heat their homes?
As Hersh describes it, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is indistinguishable from Biden’s “lapdog.” Why? What has the U.S. done for Germany since reunification in 1990 that has instilled such a feeling of slavish docility in a German chancellor today?
As recently as 2015, America’s blundering wars in Iraq, Libya, and Syria caused a major refugee crisis in Europe, and it was Germany that bore most of the cost and responsibility. One wonders why the Germans don’t tell the U.S. government to retreat to Washington to deal with its own, innumerable domestic problems of its own making.
How can Joe Biden continue? That is, continue to have any respect or… cooperation with the European countries which have suffered from his actions?
How can the European countries continue alliance or anything of that nature with America because of this? How dependent upon German products, for example, or any other production from any other European country? Biden and his neoconservative ‘handlers’ knew the consequences of this sabotage, including a cooperation between Germany and Russia. What was done is not competition. It was war to ruin, not an enemy in the case of Germany, but to ruin an ally. And, as to Russia, how that furthered alienating and making all the more, an enemy of Russia.
And, as to making Russia an enemy, rhetorically, what more could be and can be done?
The same for the middle east. For years, the Iranian people themselves, sought to improve the relationship with America, but the continuous, fanatical war mongering of Israel ruined peacemaking, and that continuous, fanatical war mongering which sought and seeks to attack Iran, to declare a war upon it is an utter ruination of American interests.
How true, that Israel directly affects and directs American foreign policy in the middle east, how the enormous ‘foreign aid’ given to Israel is money that was not voted to be given, is money that does not do needed things for America, is money that fosters an emboldened Israel which attacks its neighbors, crushes its non-citizen citizens to misery, to poverty, to imprisonment, to murders, to property destruction, on and on and on.
How does that benefit America? Israel does not benefit America. The opposite: what America gets are spies for Israel, pedophiles who seek to blackmail America, murders of Americans such as Shireen Abu Akleh, Rachel Corrie, those of ill-fated “Freedom Flotilla”, and, if there ever can be irrefutable evidence, assassinations and the involvement in the attack on the World Trade Center to instigate a ‘War on Terror’, an ever creeping take-over of lost Constitutional freedoms to insure Israeli dogma and propaganda.
That’s not an ally. That is the opposite.
LikeLike
Comment by michael | March 18, 2023 |