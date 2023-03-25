TOP GERMAN HEALTH OFFICIAL LAUTERBACH FOLDS ON VACCINE INJURIES
The Highwire with Del Bigtree | March 23, 2023
German Health Minister, Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach just made a massive mistake on-air. He recently went on a German news station and admitted COVID vaccine injury is 1 in 10,000 with no way of helping the injured. The genie is out of the bottle never to return again. But is that the real rate? Jefferey Jaxen reports.
March 25, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video, War Crimes | COVID-19 Vaccine, Germany
