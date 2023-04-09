Aletho News

WAVE OF VACCINE REACTIONS REPORTED IN AUSTRALIA

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | April 6, 2023

Bombshell vaccine safety surveillance data out of Western Australia shows it was reactions from the Covid vaccine that were overwhelming local hospitals. Data shows Australia’s zero-Covid plan was for nothing, as cases have spiked.

DR. LADAPO: “THE CDC, THEIR HOUSE IS CRUMBLING”

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | April 6, 2023

In March 2022, Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, faced significant criticism for advising against the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 17, citing reported risks outweighing the benefits. Now, W.H.O. has rolled back its own recommendation on the vaccine for healthy children and teenagers. Dr. Ladapo joins Del for a nice ‘I told you so’.

AMERICANS SOUR ON COVID-19 VACCINES

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | April 6, 2023

No matter what political affiliation, American’s are now entertaining the idea that someone in their family may have died from a Covid jab. As Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and others now approach the 2024 elections, vaccine safety and mandated medicine have become a top issue.

April 9, 2023

