South Koreans protest against US missile base
Frank Smith | Press TV | April 24, 2023
Seongju – South Koreans have been protesting against a US missile base south of the capital, Seoul. They want the base, and US troops, gone as tensions grow with the North on the Korean Peninsula.
Peace activists and local leaders in South Korea opposed to a US anti-ballistic missile base have been demonstrating outside the Presidential office in Seoul.
The system known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, was deployed in early 2017.
US officials say it protects against missiles fired from North Korea. Local residents argue it generates warlike tension and want it removed.
Anti-THAAD protestors have held a rally near the base in Seongju, 250 kilometers south of Seoul.
The government has indicated it would make the base permanent, and President Yoon Suk-yeol has suggested the country may get a second THAAD system.
“These villagers and their supporters recognize that hosting a missile base makes their home a prime target. Not only for North Korea, but also for China, as Thaad’s radar also reaches into Chinese territory.”
The THAAD base occupies a former mountain golf course and is near a Won Buddhist temple, whose monks also oppose the missile base.
Protests have disturbed the operation of the base with occasional blockades, as recent US-South Korean military discussions suggested routine and unfettered access had been lacking.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
April 24, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Militarism, Solidarity and Activism | Korea
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
FEMINISM TO TRANS AND BEYOND
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
War on Global Agriculture: The Unsustainable ‘Sustainable’ UN Agenda 2030
By F. William Engdahl | Global Research | December 1, 2022
Over the past weeks a coordinated all-out assault on our agriculture—the ability to produce food for human existence—has begun. The recent G20 governmental meeting in Bali, the UN Agenda 2030 Cop27 meeting in Egypt, the Davos World Economic Forum and Bill Gates are all complicit. Typically, they are using dystopian linguistic framing to give the illusion they are up to good when they are actually advancing an agenda that will lead to famine and death for hundreds of millions if not billions if allowed to proceed. It’s driven by a coalition of money. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,734 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,302,767 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
John Edward Kendrick on Tucker Carlson is gone from Fo… jbthring on US still doesn’t dare fl… Thomas Lee Simpson on A Senior Pentagon Official Str… jbthring on Jewish Organizations Are Close… papasha408 on FEMINISM TO TRANS AND BEY… Steve Jones on Ron Unz: Analyzing the Ho… Val on An Earth Day Special in Defens… michael on Jewish Organizations Are Close… rediscover911com on ‘Growing Frustration… roberthstiver on Iran Praises Robert F. Kennedy… roberthstiver on Here’s Why The US Is Trying To… Pip on Iran Praises Robert F. Kennedy…
Aletho News
- Tucker Carlson is gone from Fox News
- South Koreans protest against US missile base
- China’s Ambassador To France Taught The West A Lesson About The “Rules-Based Order”
- EU navies to face off China over Taiwan
- US Propaganda Is Responsible For Unrealistically High Hopes About Kiev’s Counteroffensive
- Bulgarians hit streets against US-led NATO, urge Sofia’s neutrality in Ukraine war
- Spy letter about Hunter Biden shows how Dems are undermining democracy
- AOC Calls For Tucker Carlson to be Banned From Television
- G7’s desire to further embargo Russia a sign of desperation
- FEMINISM TO TRANS AND BEYOND
If Americans Knew
- American senior citizen from Ohio held by Israel since 2021
- Top Pentagon Officer Said Politicians Get ‘Very Rich’ by Supporting Israel
- Sacred Christian site Emmaus destroyed by Israel
- Israel severely restricts Orthodox Easter celebration in Jerusalem
- Israeli Army Shoots and Kills Two Palestinians, Withholds Bodies
- Israeli Soldiers Kill A Palestinian Youth, Injure Two Young Men
- Labs of Oppression, Part Three: Palestinians as an “obstacle”
- Israeli police caught lying about a Palestinian they gunned down (VIDEO)
- Labs of Oppression, Part Two: “settler violence = state violence”
- Israeli police raid Al Aqsa mosque compound, beat and arrest hundreds of Palestinian worshipers
Brownstone Institute
- The Covid Crisis Was Man-Made
- What about the Permanent Task-Force on Disinformation? A Question for Elon Musk
- Clean vs. Dirty: A Way to Understand Everything
- What We Can Learn from Ancient Spartans about Courage
- Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on Lockdowns: Excerpt from the Announcement Speech
- Polio vs Covid: Why the Enforcement Disparity?
- The Elimination of Healthy Guilt Leads to a Reign of Shaming
- John Snow vs. “The Science”
- Scientific Consensus – A Manufactured Construct
- The Corrupted Science Behind Biden’s COVID Vax Mandates
Richie Allen
- Sunday Morning Melodies Returns Today At 10am BST
- Talk To Richie On Thursday’s Show
- Bud Light Sales Drop After Partnering With Trans TikTok Bloke
- Musk – “Owning Twitter Has Been Painful”
- Sharron Davies: “Nike Trans Ad Is Erasing Women!”
- Chinese Government Declares AI Must Be Socialist
- Honey & Dandelions Could Help To Treat Infections
- Kuwaiti Media Agency Creates Virtual Newsreader Using AI
- Join Richie This Easter Monday At 1pm BST – Usual Channels
- Download The Richie Allen Show App
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- 1903 Ulysses Storm among windiest ever in British Isles
- Steve Hilton: The left’s energy policy is incoherent and destructive
- Did You Get Your Climate Emergency Alert?
- How Much Has The Climate Changed During Children’s Lives
- Letter To MPs.
- Germany Abandons Nuclear Power (Unless It Is French!)
- BBC Ignore Cold-Related Deaths In India
- How (Not) to talk with children about climate change
- Julia Hartley Brewer’s Furious CLASH With Extinction Rebellion Activist
- Sick Or Dying? Don’t Worry, We’re Cutting Carbon Emissions!
No Tricks Zone
- Solar Variability Linked To Climate Change…CO2 Not ‘The Primary Driver For Nearly All Of Earth’s History’
- Big Brother: German Bundestag Approves Law To Accelerate Installation of Smart Meters
- Loony Science: German Mainstream Media Blame Riots At Public Pools On Climate Change
- Central Europe April Has Been Cool And Wet, Bringing Relief To Drought Stricken Regions
- Are ENSO Regime Changes Connected To Major Climate Shifts? Are We Tipping To Cooling?
- Earth’s Mean Annual Temperature Was Warmer 31,000 Years Ago…The North Pole 22°C Warmer
- Review Of Koonin’s “Unsettled”…Government, Scientific Institutions As “Instruments Of Hostile Forces”
- Tropical Paradise Islands Are Not Sinking And Shrinking…Most Are In Fact Growing!
- Another Day, Another CO2-Is-A-Climate-Driver Inconsistency
- Expert Warns: Cars Soon Unaffordable To 50% Of Germans! “Huge Social Conflict”… Idiotic, Singular Policy”
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply