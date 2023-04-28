Aletho News

Tucker Carlson’s Clip on His Fox News Exit Gets More Views Than Biden’s 2024 Bid Video

Sputnik – 28.04.2023

Fox News announced Tucker Carlson’s departure on April 24, sparking speculation across the US media landscape about the possible reasons for the network’s decision.

Renowned American TV presenter Tucker Carlson, made a stunning exit from Fox News and released an explanation video that has garnered over 62 million views, surpassing Biden’s announcement that he will run in the next presidential election by about 1.5 times.

The former Fox News presenter published the video on Wednesday evening, a day after Biden’s announcement, but still surpassed it in popularity with ease. Carlson described how the US media stifles conversation on critical topics.

Following Carlson’s abrupt departure, Fox News saw a significant drop in its ratings, with Carlson Tonight having averaged 3.7 million viewers, and Carlson’s former colleague Brian Kilmeade’s show hitting only 2.6 million, resulting in a 30% audience decline. As a result, Fox Corp. shares also plummeted by 5.4%, with the media company’s losses over the ordeal estimated to be as high as $507 million.

Media report that investors are buying stocks in the video platform Rumble and Digital World Acquisition, which is merging with Trump Media, after news broke regarding job proposals Carlson had received.

April 28, 2023 - Posted by | Mainstream Media, Warmongering |

