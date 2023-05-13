The Worthless Naval Base at Gitmo
Tales of the American Empire | May 11, 2023
The American empire has over 1000 overseas military bases with between a dozen and 45,000 personnel. The United States spends more to operate its overseas military bases each year than China spends on its entire military. Several of these bases have become worthless yet remain open because of bureaucratic resistance. The largest unneeded base is also the oldest overseas base, the US Naval Station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, known as Gitmo. No combat forces are based there or even combat support forces. There are no ships, no aircraft, no weapons, nor munitions based at Gitmo. The lights could be shut off at expensive Gitmo tomorrow and everyone flown home and the US Navy wouldn’t notice, except that it would free manpower and resources for a dozen more warships.
__________________________________
“All Bases Covered”; Tom Engelhardt, Antiwar.com; January 10, 2011; https://original.antiwar.com/engelhar…
“Overseas Base Closure List”; Carlton Meyer; G2mil; 2016; https://www.g2mil.com/OBCL.htm
Related Tale: “The Empires Cuban Colony 1898 -1959”: • The Empire’s Cuba…
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
May 13, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Corruption, Militarism, Timeless or most popular, Video | Latin America, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Climatology is a “Joke” – Nobel Laureate Dr Kary Mullis
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
U.S. Drops Fleas With Bubonic Plague on North Korea
By David Swanson – War Is A Crime – September 5, 2015
This happened some 63 years ago, but as the U.S. government has never stopped lying about it, and it’s generally known only outside the United States, I’m going to treat it as news.
Here in our little U.S. bubble we’ve heard of a couple versions of a film called The Manchurian Candidate. We’ve heard of the general concept of “brainwashing” and may even associate it with something evil that the Chinese supposedly did to U.S. prisoners during the Korean War. And I’d be willing to bet that the majority of people who’ve heard of these things have at least a vague sense that they’re bullshit.
If you didn’t know, I’ll break it to you right now: people cannot actually be programed like the Manchurian candidate, which was a work of fiction. There was never the slightest evidence that China or North Korea had done any such thing. And the CIA spent decades trying to do such a thing, and finally gave up.
I’d also be willing to bet that very few people know what it was that the U.S. government promoted the myth of “brainwashing” to cover up. During the Korean War, the United States bombed virtually all of North Korea and a good bit of the South, killing millions of people. It dropped massive quantities of Napalm. It bombed dams, bridges, villages, houses. This was all-out mass-slaughter. But there was something the U.S. government didn’t want known, something deemed unethical in this genocidal madness.
It is well documented that the United States dropped on China and North Korea insects and feathers carrying anthrax, cholera, encephalitis, and bubonic plague. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,734 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,325,527 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Balthasar Gerards on What’s Our Best Bet in 20… papasha408 on What are Storm Shadow Missiles… papasha408 on UK Shipment of Long Range Crui… aletho on UK Shipment of Long Range Crui… Olguy on UK Shipment of Long Range Crui… Pip on They’re Coming To Take You… papasha408 on UK Shipment of Long Range Crui… 5 dancing shlomos on COVID Was Not Dangerous to Unv… 5 dancing shlomos on What’s Our Best Bet in 20… traducteur on US mulls sanctioning Arab Leag… 5 dancing shlomos on US mulls sanctioning Arab Leag… johntomwebster on UK Shipment of Long Range Crui…
Aletho News
- Historical anomaly of unipolarity has indisputably ended
- The Worthless Naval Base at Gitmo
- Influenza Vaccine Fails to Stop Hospitalization and Death
- FBI Contractor Created Fake Online IDs to Join Chatrooms Run by Groups Organizing Against Vaccine Mandates
- Robert Kennedy Jr. is the only presidential candidate to still be banned from Instagram
- Israeli ploy to divide PIJ and Hamas in Gaza a grave miscalculation
- Erdogan scolds rival over ‘Russian interference’ claim
- What are Storm Shadow Missiles and How Can Russia Defeat Them?
- Multipolarity is the future for the Arab world
- US mulls sanctioning Arab League for Syria normalization efforts
If Americans Knew
- What’s standing in the way of an Israel-Gaza ceasefire? Israel wants to keep breaking int’l law
- Israeli Missiles Kill Eight Palestinians, Including A Child, In Gaza
- Israel closes Gaza crossings; possible serious deterioration of humanitarian conditions
- Israel has killed 20 journalists with impunity since 2000
- Israel attacks Gaza, killing 15 Palestinians, including women and children
- Khader Adnan’s death & Israel’s decades of despotic military orders
- Fortas, Breyer, Brandeis, Frankfurter, Ginsburg: Israel partisans
- Invading Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians including young woman
- Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan dies in prison
- Video: The youngest victims of Israel’s missiles
Brownstone Institute
- University of Chicago Students Speak Out
- The Four Pillars of Medical Ethics Were Destroyed in the Covid Response
- How and Why the Intellectuals Betrayed Us
- School Closures in 2020/21: What really happened?
- A Brief History of Disease Hysteria
- E-Verify Is Deeply Dangerous
- The Treason of the Experts: Foreword
- The WHO Has Changed and Now It is a Threat
- Whatever Happened to the Healing Power of Positive Thinking?
- Biden’s Sham Compassion for His Covid Persecution Victims
Richie Allen
- The Richie Allen Show Is On WhatsApp
- 700,000 UK Households Couldn’t Pay Rent Or Mortgage In April
- Education Secretary Says AI Should Do Marking & Lesson Plans
- Net Migration Could Reach Twice The Numbers Seen Before Brexit
- Blood Test Could Lead To Prosecution Of Sleepy Drivers
- Anti-Monarchy Protesters Accuse Police Of “Direct Attack On Democracy”
- Black Californians Could Receive $1.2 Million Each In Reparations
- AI Pioneer Quits Google Saying He Regrets His “Dangerous” Work
- BBC Journalist Says She’d Pay Reparations For Her Family’s Role In Irish Famine
- Kay Burley Warns “It’s All Over” If Temps Climb By 2 or 3 Degrees!
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Justin Welby Caught Speeding
- Archbishop Blames Climate Change For Illegal Immigrants
- The wind and solar power myth has finally been exposed
- Renewable energy projects worth billions stuck on hold
- New Analysis Highlights Serious Errors And Bias In Latest IPCC Report
- Global Food Supply at Risk From Disastrous Response to So-Called ‘Nitrogen Crisis’
- EV Illusions
- The Price Of Virtue Signalling
- Green apprenticeships celebrated in honour of the Coronation
- Record Temperature Set Next To The Tarmac At Cordoba Airport
No Tricks Zone
- Dutch-Led Network Of International Experts Finds “Serious Errors” In Latest IPCC Report
- New Study: Warmer Temperatures Associated With A Reduction In Storms, High Winds
- NASA Data: Southern Hemisphere Cooled Over Past Decade…Northern Hemisphere No Rise!
- US Has Had An “Historic Winter” As “All Western States Have Seen Record Snowfall”
- New Study: 90% Of Recent Warming Is From Shortwave Cloud Forcing…Humans Contributed 0.03°C
- Manmade: Studies Suggest That Wind Parks Cause Climate Change, Even Regional Drought
- April 2023 In Central Europe Cooler And Wetter Than Normal…Like The 1960s
- New Study: Climate Models Have Uncertainties, Errors Over 100x Larger Than Claimed Drivers Of Warming
- Where’s The Warming? April In Tokyo Hasn’t Warmed In 35 Years…Hachijo-jima Island In 80 Years!
- Scientists Employ Wit To Highlight The Lack of Climate Trends Across Greece Since The 1800s
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply