Birthgap – Childless World Part 1

Birthgap | 2021

As an alternative Part 1 can be watched on our Birthgap.org site for free without any risk of ads appearing here: https://www.birthgap.org/share/ZmFIdj

** Featured at the Chelsea Film Festival, 2021 **

The era of ultra-low birthrates has begun. But why are people having so few children these days? And what are the consequences ? Come on a journey of discovery across 24 countries to find the reason and also the future consequences for young and old alike.

This is Part 1 of Birthgap – Childless World.

(c) Birthgap.org

June 3, 2023 - Posted by | Economics, Timeless or most popular, Video

