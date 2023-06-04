CHD Scientists Call for Investigation Into CDC, FDA for Suppressing Evidence Linking COVID Shots and Myocarditis

In a letter to the editor published today in Medical Research Archives, two Children’s Health Defense (CHD) scientists called for an investigation into how U.S. public health officials suppressed evidence linking myocarditis and COVID-19 vaccines until after more than half the U.S. population had received at least one dose of the shots.

In their letter, Brian S. Hooker, Ph.D., and Karl David Jablonowski, Ph.D., outlined the timeline of events showing how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lied to the public.

The letter examines who knew what and when during the early days of the epidemic of vaccine-induced myocarditis from FDA-authorized and CDC-recommended COVID-19 shots.

Myocarditis is a debilitating and often fatal cardiac condition. COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis primarily afflicts children, although the CDC and FDA did not reveal the vaccine’s risk until after the agencies had approved it for use in this age group.

According to Hooker and Jablonowski, well before May 27, 2021, when the CDC revealed its report, “Myocarditis and Pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination,” the CDC, FDA, U.S. Department of Defense, Pfizer and the Israel Ministry of Health had documented evidence of myocarditis shortly after vaccination, predominantly among 16- to 24-year-old males.

“The CDC and FDA willfully chose to hide this information from the U.S. public,” Hooker said. “The dereliction of duty to serve public health interests is clear. We are now calling for an interagency investigation of the CDC and FDA modeled on the external investigation of NASA in the wake of the Columbia Disaster.”

The CDC and FDA ignored warnings from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a government-maintained database, during one of the most highly anticipated and consequential pharmaceutical rollouts in human history.

During the week of Feb. 19, while Americans were desperately waiting in line for the “safe and effective” cure to what government officials and the media portrayed as a global doomsday plague, VAERS received enough serious adverse event reports to show myocarditis is causally connected to the COVID-19 vaccine in young males, according to the letter.

The CDC and FDA continued to conceal the risk from the public, even after being directly asked by the Israel Ministry of Health about a link between myocarditis “in young individuals soon after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.”

On April 26, 2021, the CDC and FDA denied “safety signals” existed for myocarditis following COVID-19 jabs.

It was not until after the FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization and the CDC recommended the vaccination of children ages 12-15 that on May 27, 2021, the CDC revealed, “Since April 2021, there have been increased reports to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) of cases of inflammation of the heart…”.

“The CDC and FDA neglected to uphold public health interests and obstructed informed consent,” Hooker said.

“The erosion of trust runs so deep that the remedy must originate from an entity external to the CDC and FDA. We demand an immediate interagency investigation in order to fully inform and protect the American public.”

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. Please consider subscribing to The Defender or donating to Children’s Health Defense.