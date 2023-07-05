Aletho News

German Parliament Approves Purchase of 60 Chinook Helicopters From US’ Boeing

Sputnik – 05.07.2023

BERLIN – The defense committee of the German parliament approved the purchase of 60 CH-47F Chinook heavy military transport helicopters from US company Boeing, a German daily reported on Wednesday.

The purchase is estimated at 7.2 billion euros ($7.8 billion) and adapting infrastructure for helicopter operation is expected to require about 750 million euros on top of that.

The first helicopters will reportedly be delivered in 2027.

In January, media reported, citing a document obtained, that the price of helicopters will almost double from 6 billion to 12 billion euros as some components have not even been designed yet and become more expensive due to inflation.

July 5, 2023

  1. Hi, I know the German population must be furious about the “outspending” of their taxes toward U.S. Military helicopters’s stiff prices but it all boils down to…Politician’s greed”. They like to “over price” these U.S. Military helicopters so that a % ends-up in their pockets. It is exactly what Washington and NATO are doing in Kiev, exporting billions of USD / € /£ to pocket a % and deposit it in a tax heaven Country. All Governments around the World are doing the same thing, very unfortunate!

    Comment by Frank Bette | July 5, 2023


