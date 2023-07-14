Aletho News

BRAVE PHYSICIAN LOST HIS PRACTICE

July 8, 2023

Dr. Michael Huang was a brave physician in California who treated vaccine-injured patients and wrote vaccine exemptions. Please watch this heartbreaking 3 minute video that Dr. Huang just sent to Steve Kirsch. This is the CA medical system at work. No mainstream doctors will speak out in support. — Mirror mirror: https://twitter.com/stkirsch/status/1677099016415477760 —

