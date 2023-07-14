Drone Crashes Close to Kursk Nuclear Plant, No Damage Reported

VORONEZH, Russia – A drone crashed in the Russian town of Kurchatov a few kilometers from the Kursk NPP, no one was injured and no critical facilities were damaged, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said Friday.

“At night, a UAV crashed in the town of Kurchatov. Fortunately, none of the residents were hurt. Critical objects were not damaged as a result of the drone’s crash and its subsequent detonation,” Starovoit wrote in his social media account.

According to available information, an aircraft-type drone that exploded near a residential building in the city Kurchatov fell a few kilometers from the Kursk NPP. ️The head of Rosatom – Russian atomic agency – assured that all measures to ensure the safety of Russian nuclear power plants had been taken, and “the situation is under control.”

Earlier, in April, a drone attack on the Kursk NPP was repelled by air defense forces.

Another three drones were intercepted by air defenses in the Voronezh Region on Thursday, governor Alexander Gusev said.

“Yesterday, air defense systems detected and destroyed three UAVs several kilometers off Voronezh. There are no victims, injured or destruction. I keep the situation under personal control,” Gusev wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Kremlin Slams Ukrainian Drone Attack

Ukraine does not stop attempts to strike, but Russian air defense systems are working effectively, appropriate measures are being taken, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the situation.

“Well, it is obvious that the enemy does not give up attempts to strike. But all our air defense systems are working, working efficiently, demonstrating their effectiveness over and over again, and appropriate measures are being taken,” Peskov told reporters.