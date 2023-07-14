In a Free Society…
BY DAVID THUNDER | THE FREEDOM BLOG | JULY 13, 2023
Recent years have demonstrated just how confused Western societies are about the value of freedom. So herewith a little reminder of some simple truths about what it means to live in a free society:
In a free society…
- your right to speak in public does not depend on the permission of a Ministry for Truth.
- your right to speak in public does not depend on whether or not someone feels upset or out of sorts because of your words.
- the government cannot cancel your civil rights or put you under house arrest in order to protect your health.
- the government cannot fire you, fine you, stop you from getting public transport, or exclude you from hospitality venues, just becase you refuse a medication the government thinks you really should take.
- you cannot have your bank account frozen because you participated in a protest against the government or engaged in a form of political activism that the government happens to dislike.
- you cannot be locked out of the banking system or deprived of a credit card just because your political opinions differ from those of the banking establishment
- you cannot be harassed on a daily basis because you have chosen to keep your breathing unobstructed.
- you cannot be forced by a school to expose your children to whatever type of sex education the Minister for Education has deemed, in their “wisdom,” is necessary for everyone.
- you are not frequently shouted down or “cancelled” at institutions of higher education or other public venues, by mobs who find your views disagreeable.
- you are not charged with a “hate offence” because you suggested biological men should not participate in female athletic contests.
- you are not controlled in your spending habits by a central bank technocrat who can turn your cash flow on and off with the flick of a switch.
