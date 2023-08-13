The Trinity Test Killed Babies…Yeah, You Read that Right

The wanton and reckless disregard for human life shown by the Manhattan Project boggles the mind.

Despite my criticism of the Christopher Nolan Film “Oppenheimer,” it did include the infamous fact that Manhattan Project scientists believed there was a chance that the first nuclear bomb would ignite the Earth’s atmosphere and end all known life.

Of course, they pressed the button anyways.

If that bothers you, just wait, the hits keep on coming—even eighty years later.

Earlier this year, scientists from Princeton University and the University of Colorado at Boulder conducted a study of the radioactivity emitted by the Trinity Test.

It’s findings were sobering: the Trinity Test spread radiation across 46 US States, and parts of Canada and Mexico.

So, please continue to tell us more about how nuking Japan was necessary to save American lives.

If you want to know more about this study, my Libertarian Institute colleague, Connor Freeman wrote it up a couple weeks ago.

His article includes the lesser-known fact that child mortality in New Mexico increased by 56% the year after the Trinity Test.

I am sure the increase in child mortality was simply a coincidence. If not, I am sure we can just say “the price was worth it” and wash our hands of it.