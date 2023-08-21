Malaysia’s Longest Serving Prime Minister Says New World Order’s Intention Is To Reduce World Population To 1 Billion
The Naked Emperor | August 21, 2023
The New World Order (NWO), is it a recipe for war or peace? That is the question Mahathir bin Mohamad asked in a speech made at the New World Order International Conference in 2015.
Before I continue, Wikipedia provides me with ‘Context’ under the video this article is based on – “The New World Order is a conspiracy theory that hypothesizes a secretly emerging totalitarian world government”. Just so that you are aware!
Mahathir was Prime Minister of Malaysia from 1981 to 2003 and then later from 2018 to 2020. His 24 years as Prime Minister make him the country’s longest serving Prime Minister. He has often been extremely critical of the West and the foreign policy of the US. The former Prime Minister has claimed that the US staged the war on terror to increase its powers and 9/11 was a false flag by the US Government.
So his comments at the 2015 conference won’t come as a surprise but some of the detail might.
He says the idea of a NWO is not new, it is very old. “Basically, it is about having a world government which will abolish all states, all nations, all borders. That world government is to be governed by certain people, elites, people who are very rich, very intelligent, very powerful. There was not much talk about democracy or choice of leaders, instead a government by elites who will impose the rules on everyone. And for those unwilling to submit to them there will be punishment”.
Mahathir tells the audience it is important to remember that this NWO is an Old World Order. It is something that was conceived more than 100 years ago.
Globalisation and a borderless world is an expression that relates to the concept of the NWO as it was first conceived. They don’t say whether it will be ruled democratically by the election of leaders.
To a certain extent, he says, this NWO is already with us. The world today is dominated by the powerful, the ones with the guns. The world is frightened of the countries with nuclear weapons which makes the world submissive. And when the world submits to them, effectively there is one government in this world.
Politically, there is no freedom for any nation. Internationally, there is no free speech. Say the wrong thing and you will be taken to task and vilified in the international press which is under their control. Action may be taken against you. You can criticise your own government but not the power that is running the world today.
Mahathir says they are urging every country to undergo regime change, except for those that are already submitting to them. If you refuse, you will be persuaded through propaganda and actions such as invasion and occupation and the removal of the head of that government will be replaced by one who will submit to the NWO. We see this in Middle East.
The economy is also being used to create a NWO. Free trade agreements just mean more rules than they have ever had previously. It is not about free trade, it is not free at all, it is about regulated trade. Once you have regulated trade then the most powerful economy will dominate.
If you don’t like to conform then you may have sanctions placed against you. We see this with countries like Iran and Russia.
The former Prime Minister says there are certain moral values that are being promoted. You are not allowed to have your own value system. I disagree with some of what he says here, in this part of his talk, including his comments on free speech. However, he says it is an attempt to undermine everything we believe in.
Mahathir says that what we are seeing today is the establishment of a world government that is responsible to nobody. The rulers consider themselves as the most suitable people to run the world.
Will this bring peace or will this cause wars? We already see wars being fought around the world so they can establish their NWO. Not only wars but subversion of moral values until we become helpless.
Towards the end of his speech, Mahathir makes his most inflammatory comments. The intention is to reduce the number of people in this world, he says. When the NWO was created, the world population was only 3 billion and the intention was to reduce it to 1 billion. Now the population is 7 billion, there will be a need to kill many billions of people, starve them to death or to prevent them from giving birth, in order to reduce the population. This is what is in store for most. For those that will suffer and die, there will be the peace of the grave.
There will be wars to weaken and destabilise small nations so that they will submit to the NWO. He concludes by saying there will either be the peace of the grave or war. The world will be in a state of turmoil.
Share this:
Related
August 21, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Supremacism, Social Darwinism, Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | Human rights
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Battle for Climate Earth
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
San Francisco’s Green Building Nightmare
By Randy Shaw | BeyondChron | March 3, 2008
The idea of “green” buildings is a terrific marketing concept. In San Francisco, it has helped grease the political roadway for massive, view-blocking luxury condominiums, implying that building these structures is more environmentally sustaining than leaving land vacant. Few seem to care whether green buildings can be a nightmare for those having to work inside high-rise structures lacking heat or air conditioning. The new Thomas Mayne designed Federal Building at 7th and Mission Streets in San Francisco is a case in point.
Lauded by the New York Times as a building that “may one day be remembered as the crowning achievement of the General Services Administration’s Design Excellence program,” what some believe is the greenest federal building in the nation’s history also likely has the worst work environment. While architects describe the building’s “sense of airiness” as “magical,” employees view working in this heat and air-conditioning free building with the wavy concrete floors and ceilings as a nightmare. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,724 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,434,806 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
michael on US offloads oil from seized Ir… poisonedwater on SAN FRANCISCO’S GREEN BUILDING… Thomas Lee Simpson on The Green Energy Future Is Arr… cousin lucky on German general admits heavy pe… syedfarhanshakeel on Pakistan arrests opposition le… michael on Biden rival labels F-16s for U… cousin lucky on No Justice for Trump Rich on US Guantanamo judge dismisses… Thomas Lee Simpson on No Justice for Trump roberthstiver on West has shown its ‘true Russo… papasha408 on Canceled doctors have message… papasha408 on Russians gained wealth amid wa…
Aletho News
- Meta Pays Supposedly Independent Australian “Fact-Checkers” 800 Dollars Per Fact-Check
- The UN is Building a “Digital Army” To Fight What it Calls “Deadly Disinformation”
- Malaysia’s Longest Serving Prime Minister Says New World Order’s Intention Is To Reduce World Population To 1 Billion
- Americans urged to ‘immediately’ leave Belarus
- US offloads oil from seized Iranian tanker despite Tehran’s warnings
- China Ready to Stand Against Foreign Interference Together With Iran
- US not in a position to send more missiles to Ukraine – media
- German general admits heavy personnel losses of Ukrainian army
- SAN FRANCISCO’S GREEN BUILDING NIGHTMARE
- Battle for Climate Earth
If Americans Knew
- Expert reveals Israel’s abuse of Palestinians was premedItated
- Recent news from Israel and Palestine that you probably missed
- National Review article misinforms readers on Israel
- Christians come under attack as Israeli leaders get more extreme
- Zionist role in 1950s attacks on Iraqi Jews confirmed by operative & police report
- Israel blocks tools for treating Gaza’s kidney patients
- Israeli troops shoot medic’s feet during raid
- Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Teen, Injure Three, In Nablus
- News roundup from Israel & Palestine: Imprisoned for a hat, etc
- Stripped, Beaten, and Blindfolded: ongoing violence and abuse of Palestinian children detained by Israeli military
Brownstone Institute
- Hi Doc, How’s It Going?
- Australia’s Misinfo Bill Paves Way for Soviet-Style Censorship
- Anatomy of the Administrative State
- Germany Has Partnered with Gates Foundation to Tune of Billions – not Millions – of Euros
- A True Account of Covid in Israel
- The Brilliant Legal Mind of John Sauer
- Covid Controls, the Cello, and Me
- FDA Head Admits “Cheerleading” Pfizer’s Drug Paxlovid
- Letter from the Forbidden Land
- The WHO, the UN, and the Reality of Human Greed
Richie Allen
- Amazon Sellers Fear Going Broke As Firm Witholds Cash
- Tech Tycoon Hands $82 Million To Tony Blair Institute To Create African Vaccination Database
- Ireland: Empty Student Housing To Be Made Available To Refugees
- Study Finds No Evidence That Facebook Has Caused Widespread Psychological Harm
- Gender Critics Are No Better Than Racists Says SNP’s Mhairi Black
- Prosecutors To Crack Down On Disaster Chanting At Football
- Bank Of England Economist Warns Food Prices May Never Fall Again
- Bryant: “Five MP’s Have Felt My Bottom Uninvited!”
- Hospital Cancelled Surgery After Woman Complained About Trans Nurse
- Council Charges Motorists More For Using CASH When Paying To Park
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Hurricane Hilary Unprecedented? The BBC Would Like You To Think So
- Betty–The Storm That Never Was
- The Heatwave That Never Was!!
- Texans Asked To Cut Electricity Use, As Wind Power Drops Off
- Yet Another Heat Alert!
- Thanks to Government, Maui’s Lahaina Fire Became a Deadly Conflagration
- Hunga Tonga & Its Role In Rising Global Temperatures
- Response To Roger Harrabin
- The Maui Wildfires
- Politics in Pubs
No Tricks Zone
- 4 More Temperature Reconstructions Fail To Support The ‘Unprecedented’ Global Warming Narrative
- Offshore Wind Farms Altering Marine Ecosystems: “Sufficiently Potent To Redirect Existing Currents”
- No Significant Precipitation Trend Change In Germany Since Recordings Began In 1881
- New Study: People Distressed, Anxious About Climate Have Less ‘Climate-Specific Knowledge’
- More Fuel…For Inflation! German Government Doubles Planned CO2 Price Increase
- “There Is No Climate Crisis”…1600 Scientists Worldwide, Nobel Prize Laureate Sign Declaration
- New Studies Find No Global Drought Trend Since 1902…Global Flood Magnitudes Decline With Warming
- Germany’s Economic Woes Intensify As Production Slumps “Much More Than Expected”
- Winter Cold, Darkness Kill, While Summer Heat And Sun Save Lives Data Clearly Show
- 5 New Studies Indicate There Has Been No Net Warming Since The 1700s
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply