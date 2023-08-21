Malaysia’s Longest Serving Prime Minister Says New World Order’s Intention Is To Reduce World Population To 1 Billion

The New World Order (NWO), is it a recipe for war or peace? That is the question Mahathir bin Mohamad asked in a speech made at the New World Order International Conference in 2015.

Before I continue, Wikipedia provides me with ‘Context’ under the video this article is based on – “The New World Order is a conspiracy theory that hypothesizes a secretly emerging totalitarian world government”. Just so that you are aware!

Mahathir was Prime Minister of Malaysia from 1981 to 2003 and then later from 2018 to 2020. His 24 years as Prime Minister make him the country’s longest serving Prime Minister. He has often been extremely critical of the West and the foreign policy of the US. The former Prime Minister has claimed that the US staged the war on terror to increase its powers and 9/11 was a false flag by the US Government.

So his comments at the 2015 conference won’t come as a surprise but some of the detail might.

He says the idea of a NWO is not new, it is very old. “Basically, it is about having a world government which will abolish all states, all nations, all borders. That world government is to be governed by certain people, elites, people who are very rich, very intelligent, very powerful. There was not much talk about democracy or choice of leaders, instead a government by elites who will impose the rules on everyone. And for those unwilling to submit to them there will be punishment”.

Mahathir tells the audience it is important to remember that this NWO is an Old World Order. It is something that was conceived more than 100 years ago.

Globalisation and a borderless world is an expression that relates to the concept of the NWO as it was first conceived. They don’t say whether it will be ruled democratically by the election of leaders.

To a certain extent, he says, this NWO is already with us. The world today is dominated by the powerful, the ones with the guns. The world is frightened of the countries with nuclear weapons which makes the world submissive. And when the world submits to them, effectively there is one government in this world.

Politically, there is no freedom for any nation. Internationally, there is no free speech. Say the wrong thing and you will be taken to task and vilified in the international press which is under their control. Action may be taken against you. You can criticise your own government but not the power that is running the world today.

Mahathir says they are urging every country to undergo regime change, except for those that are already submitting to them. If you refuse, you will be persuaded through propaganda and actions such as invasion and occupation and the removal of the head of that government will be replaced by one who will submit to the NWO. We see this in Middle East.

The economy is also being used to create a NWO. Free trade agreements just mean more rules than they have ever had previously. It is not about free trade, it is not free at all, it is about regulated trade. Once you have regulated trade then the most powerful economy will dominate.

If you don’t like to conform then you may have sanctions placed against you. We see this with countries like Iran and Russia.

The former Prime Minister says there are certain moral values that are being promoted. You are not allowed to have your own value system. I disagree with some of what he says here, in this part of his talk, including his comments on free speech. However, he says it is an attempt to undermine everything we believe in.

Mahathir says that what we are seeing today is the establishment of a world government that is responsible to nobody. The rulers consider themselves as the most suitable people to run the world.

Will this bring peace or will this cause wars? We already see wars being fought around the world so they can establish their NWO. Not only wars but subversion of moral values until we become helpless.

Towards the end of his speech, Mahathir makes his most inflammatory comments. The intention is to reduce the number of people in this world, he says. When the NWO was created, the world population was only 3 billion and the intention was to reduce it to 1 billion. Now the population is 7 billion, there will be a need to kill many billions of people, starve them to death or to prevent them from giving birth, in order to reduce the population. This is what is in store for most. For those that will suffer and die, there will be the peace of the grave.

There will be wars to weaken and destabilise small nations so that they will submit to the NWO. He concludes by saying there will either be the peace of the grave or war. The world will be in a state of turmoil.