SAN FRANCISCO’S GREEN BUILDING NIGHTMARE
By Randy Shaw | BeyondChron | March 3, 2008
The idea of “green” buildings is a terrific marketing concept. In San Francisco, it has helped grease the political roadway for massive, view-blocking luxury condominiums, implying that building these structures is more environmentally sustaining than leaving land vacant. Few seem to care whether green buildings can be a nightmare for those having to work inside high-rise structures lacking heat or air conditioning. The new Thomas Mayne designed Federal Building at 7th and Mission Streets in San Francisco is a case in point. Lauded by the New York Times as a building that “may one day be remembered as the crowning achievement of the General Services Administration’s Design Excellence program,” what some believe is the greenest federal building in the nation’s history also likely has the worst work environment. While architectural describe the building’s “sense of airiness” as “magical,” employees view working in this heat and air-conditioning free building with the wavy concrete floors and ceilings as a nightmare.
Green but Cold
Thomas Mayne’s new George H.W. Bush Federal Building now looms over midtown San Francisco. While people have sharply divergent reactions to its unique exterior design — I happen to like it — the verdict on the structure’s function as a office space for federal employees is nearly unanimous: it is a disaster.
Not that architectural critics care. Bedazzled by unusual design features and its focus on energy conservation, reviews of Mayne’s latest work seem to ignore whether it fulfills its functional role as a federal office building.
Based on what I have been told, it clearly does not.
The first fact about the building that may cause surprise is its lack of air conditioning or heat. According to Mayne, “a bike rack and air conditioning get you the same point. I’d much rather see BTU and CO2 requirements and let the professional community solve the problem.”
I apparently lack sufficient understanding of green technology, as it does not seem that a bike rack would “get you to the same point” in terms of keeping workers cool. In the real world on the 15th floor of the Federal Building, workers seek to relieve the heat by opening windows, which not only sends papers flying, but, depending on their proximity to the opening, makes creating a stable temperature for all workers near impossible.
When I spoke with a Labor Department worker at the building (who noted that she is encountering the type of bad work conditions that her agency is supposed to enforce against), she confirmed what might have been an urban legend: that some employees must use umbrellas to keep the sun out of their cubicles.
The lack of internal climate controls has left some workers too cold and others too hot. A happy medium has proved elusive. And while the managers’ offices do have heat and air conditioning — a two-tiered approach fitting in a building named for Bush — the “green” design apparently has messed with the effectiveness of these systems, leaving these top staff as physically uncomfortable as the line workers.
Dysfunctional Elevators
According to my source, architect Mayne has stated that federal office workers do not get enough exercise. To address this, he installed elevators in the building that only stop at every third floor. This requires employees to walk up or down one or two flights of metal stairs.
Persons with physical disabilities who cannot use stairs can use a separate elevator that stops at every floor. The foreseeable result is that employees seeking to avoid stairs use the disabled access elevator, leaving this car crammed with people and making the ride to the top extremely slow.
I am told that when the freight elevator is out of service, deliveries must use the disabled access elevator. It seems only a matter of time until a disabled worker sues the General Services Administration for providing inadequate disabled elevator access in the building.
Missing Cafeteria
Mayne’s desire to get workers walking may have impacted his decision to locate the employee cafeteria across the street from the building. Employees are not happy about having to leave the building just to get a sandwich, and were allegedly told that the building would include an on-site café.
But as is clear with every aspect of this testament to green buildings, this project was more a science experiment than a place designed to enhance worker productivity.
No LEED Approval
Green building advocates will no doubt argue that the Federal Building is a bad example, as it failed to secure LEED approval. According to its website, The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Green Building Rating System™ encourages and accelerates global adoption of sustainable green building and development practices through the creation and implementation of universally understood and accepted tools and performance criteria.
Mayne noted that “I wasn’t arrogant, but I was confident — I just assumed we had the platinum rating. All of a sudden we went through LEED and it wasn’t working.”
But the project’s failure to satisfy LEED’s scoring system is not the problem. Rather, it is that the federal government spent millions over budget to create a building that does not provide a minimally satisfactory work environment.
And the project’s huge cost overruns and functional inadequacies have apparently been ignored solely due to excitement over its “Green” stature.
Share this:
Related
August 21, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity, Supremacism, Social Darwinism
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
#PizzaGate: What We Know So Far
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Research Paper: ISIS-Turkey List
Huffington Post | November 9, 2014
Is Turkey collaborating with the Islamic State (ISIS)? Allegations range from military cooperation and weapons transfers to logistical support, financial assistance, and the provision of medical services. It is also alleged that Turkey turned a blind eye to ISIS attacks against Kobani.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu strongly deny complicity with ISIS. Erdogan visited the Council on Foreign Relations on September 22, 2014. He criticized “smear campaigns [and] attempts to distort perception about us.” Erdogan decried, “A systematic attack on Turkey’s international reputation, “complaining that “Turkey has been subject to very unjust and ill-intentioned news items from media organizations.” Erdogan posited: “My request from our friends in the United States is to make your assessment about Turkey by basing your information on objective sources.”
Columbia University’s Program on Peace-building and Rights assigned a team of researchers in the United States, Europe, and Turkey to examine Turkish and international media, assessing the credibility of allegations. This report draws on a variety of international sources — The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, BBC, Sky News, as well as Turkish sources, CNN Turk, Hurriyet Daily News, Taraf, Cumhuriyet, and Radikal among others. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,724 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,434,204 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
syedfarhanshakeel on Pakistan arrests opposition le… michael on Biden rival labels F-16s for U… cousin lucky on No Justice for Trump Rich on US Guantanamo judge dismisses… Thomas Lee Simpson on No Justice for Trump roberthstiver on West has shown its ‘true Russo… papasha408 on Canceled doctors have message… papasha408 on Russians gained wealth amid wa… Thomas Lee Simpson on Diplomacy with Russia necessar… 5 dancing shlomos on Bill Kristol leads charge to m… Jon Olsen on YouTube Greatly Expands Its Me… judyathomeblog on Maui officials slammed over wi…
Aletho News
- SAN FRANCISCO’S GREEN BUILDING NIGHTMARE
- Battle for Climate Earth
- Eris vaccine marketing hits Germany, complete with panic about a nonexistent August “Covid wave”
- Greg Tucker-Kellogg publishes fraudulent study to attack ivermectin
- The Green Energy Future Is Arriving Faster Than You Think — Or Not
- Air quality board approves sweeping demands on large buildings to start cutting greenhouse gas emissions
- London City Hall Tries to Put Pressure on Scientists Who Doubted Climate Policy – Report
- Biden rival labels F-16s for Ukraine ‘a disaster for humanity’
- US Policymakers Are Caught In A Dilemma Of Their Own Making After The Failed Counteroffensive
- US, Ukraine Split Over Counteroffensive, Washington Braces for War of Attrition – Reports
If Americans Knew
- Expert reveals Israel’s abuse of Palestinians was premedItated
- Recent news from Israel and Palestine that you probably missed
- National Review article misinforms readers on Israel
- Christians come under attack as Israeli leaders get more extreme
- Zionist role in 1950s attacks on Iraqi Jews confirmed by operative & police report
- Israel blocks tools for treating Gaza’s kidney patients
- Israeli troops shoot medic’s feet during raid
- Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Teen, Injure Three, In Nablus
- News roundup from Israel & Palestine: Imprisoned for a hat, etc
- Stripped, Beaten, and Blindfolded: ongoing violence and abuse of Palestinian children detained by Israeli military
Brownstone Institute
- A True Account of Covid in Israel
- The Brilliant Legal Mind of John Sauer
- Covid Controls, the Cello, and Me
- FDA Head Admits “Cheerleading” Pfizer’s Drug Paxlovid
- Letter from the Forbidden Land
- The WHO, the UN, and the Reality of Human Greed
- The WHO’s Proposed Amendments Will Increase Man-Made Pandemics
- Was Spengler Right After All?
- The Vax-Gene Files: Have the Regulators Approved a Trojan Horse?
- Pandora’s Jar is Opened Again
Richie Allen
- Amazon Sellers Fear Going Broke As Firm Witholds Cash
- Tech Tycoon Hands $82 Million To Tony Blair Institute To Create African Vaccination Database
- Ireland: Empty Student Housing To Be Made Available To Refugees
- Study Finds No Evidence That Facebook Has Caused Widespread Psychological Harm
- Gender Critics Are No Better Than Racists Says SNP’s Mhairi Black
- Prosecutors To Crack Down On Disaster Chanting At Football
- Bank Of England Economist Warns Food Prices May Never Fall Again
- Bryant: “Five MP’s Have Felt My Bottom Uninvited!”
- Hospital Cancelled Surgery After Woman Complained About Trans Nurse
- Council Charges Motorists More For Using CASH When Paying To Park
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Betty–The Storm That Never Was
- The Heatwave That Never Was!!
- Texans Asked To Cut Electricity Use, As Wind Power Drops Off
- Yet Another Heat Alert!
- Thanks to Government, Maui’s Lahaina Fire Became a Deadly Conflagration
- Hunga Tonga & Its Role In Rising Global Temperatures
- Response To Roger Harrabin
- The Maui Wildfires
- Politics in Pubs
- Heat Pumps Not Good Enough For Chris Stark!
No Tricks Zone
- Offshore Wind Farms Altering Marine Ecosystems: “Sufficiently Potent To Redirect Existing Currents”
- No Significant Precipitation Trend Change In Germany Since Recordings Began In 1881
- New Study: People Distressed, Anxious About Climate Have Less ‘Climate-Specific Knowledge’
- More Fuel…For Inflation! German Government Doubles Planned CO2 Price Increase
- “There Is No Climate Crisis”…1600 Scientists Worldwide, Nobel Prize Laureate Sign Declaration
- New Studies Find No Global Drought Trend Since 1902…Global Flood Magnitudes Decline With Warming
- Germany’s Economic Woes Intensify As Production Slumps “Much More Than Expected”
- Winter Cold, Darkness Kill, While Summer Heat And Sun Save Lives Data Clearly Show
- 5 New Studies Indicate There Has Been No Net Warming Since The 1700s
- Oceans Retain Methane: New ‘Nature’ Study Finds Very Little Danger Of Methane Reaching Surface
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply