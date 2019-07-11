Interview 1459 – New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato
07/11/2019
Welcome back to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: No Way Will Epstein Be Allowed to Expose Political Pedos
Coulter Calls Epstein “State Sponsor(ed)” “Concierge”, Running “Blackmailing” Operation
Here’s Ghislaine Maxwell, by many accounts Jeffrey Epstein’s “pimp” and “groomer of girls” at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.
Epstein Rabbit Hole Goes a Lot Deeper Than You Think
Story #2: Somerville, Massachusetts Becomes 2nd US City To Ban Facial Recognition Tech
UK Man Fined £90 for Hiding Face From Police Facial Recognition Cameras
#BreakingNews: @Minds CEO & Co-Founder Bill Ottman “is attending The White House #SocialMediaSummit to discuss #transparency, #privacy, digital rights and civil discourse between the left and right both online and offline.”
Story #3: Juror Urges U.S. Judge to Uphold $80 Million Roundup Verdict Against Bayer
