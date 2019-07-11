Aletho News

Interview 1459 – New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato

Corbett • 07/11/2019

Welcome back to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: No Way Will Epstein Be Allowed to Expose Political Pedos

Coulter Calls Epstein “State Sponsor(ed)” “Concierge”, Running “Blackmailing” Operation

Here’s Ghislaine Maxwell, by many accounts Jeffrey Epstein’s “pimp” and “groomer of girls” at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.

Epstein Rabbit Hole Goes a Lot Deeper Than You Think

Search Archive: “Jeffrey Epstein”

Flashback: Prince Andrew & Perv Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein Stroll Around NYC (Feb. 24, 2011)

NWNW Flashback: New Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Goes Public; Defamation Lawsuit Targets Dershowitz (Apr. 18, 2019)

NWNW Flashback: Jeffrey Epstein Witnesses Take the 5th (Jan. 8, 2015)

Alex Acosta Reportedly Claimed Jeffrey Epstein ‘Belonged to Intelligence’

ACOSTA MAKES STATEMENT REGARDING EPSTEIN

Jeffrey Epstein’s Sick Story Played Out for Years in Plain Sight

Episode 304 – Political Pedophilia

Interview 1403 – Derrick Broze on Jeffrey Epstein and The Finders

Spacey Accuser Refuses To Testify In Court

Story #2: Somerville, Massachusetts Becomes 2nd US City To Ban Facial Recognition Tech

UK Man Fined £90 for Hiding Face From Police Facial Recognition Cameras

#BreakingNews: @Minds CEO & Co-Founder Bill Ottman “is attending The White House #SocialMediaSummit to discuss #transparency, #privacy, digital rights and civil discourse between the left and right both online and offline.”

Story #3: Juror Urges U.S. Judge to Uphold $80 Million Roundup Verdict Against Bayer

Lawsuits Against Bayer Are Sprouting Like Weeds

Watch this video on BitChute / DTube / YouTube or Download the mp4

