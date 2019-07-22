Aletho News

Alan Dershowitz: “Feeling Bad is Part of my Job”

Gilad Atzmon | July 22, 2019

Dershowitz is working hard these days. He understandably desperate to clear his name. This video is a short deconstruction of Dershowitz’ recent appearance on Israeli TV.

  1. Dastardly Dershowitz = Despicable = Deplorable = Devil.

    Comment by roberthstiver | July 22, 2019 | Reply


