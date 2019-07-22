Alan Dershowitz: “Feeling Bad is Part of my Job”
Gilad Atzmon | July 22, 2019
Dershowitz is working hard these days. He understandably desperate to clear his name. This video is a short deconstruction of Dershowitz’ recent appearance on Israeli TV.
Share this:
Related
July 22, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Corruption, Deception, Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Timeless or most popular, Video | Israel, United States, Zionism
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Alan Dershowitz: “Feeling Bad is Part of my Job”
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Truth about 9/11 would take down the US as a global empire: Scholar
Press TV – October 20, 2015
The truth about the September 11, 2001 terror attacks would not only destabilize the American political system but it would also take down the US as a global empire, an American scholar says.
Dr. Kevin Barrett, a founding member of the Scientific Panel for the Investigation of 9/11, made the remarks in an interview with Press TV… continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,594,742 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Honduras Human rights India International Solidarity Movement Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
roberthstiver on Alan Dershowitz: “Feelin… traducteur on Nasrallah: Banned in the West… charles allan on UK’s May Takes Parting Shot at… Brian Harry, Austral… on UK’s May Takes Parting Shot at… GGH on Boycotting Israel a Constituti… GGH on Wind Farm Back-of-the-Envelope… Alt28 on UK’s May Takes Parting Shot at… rkm009 on You Don’t Need To Be A S… rkm009 on You Don’t Need To Be A S… Brian Harry, Austral… on You Don’t Need To Be A S… michael on Boycotting Israel a Constituti… GGH on Israel’s Choice for U.S. … Sparrow on Israel’s Choice for U.S. … Sparrow on Wind Farm Back-of-the-Envelope… Brian Harry, Austral… on Why Netanyahu Needs a War on G…
Aletho News
- Nasrallah: Banned in the West but Mandatory Viewing in Israel July 22, 2019
- Alan Dershowitz: “Feeling Bad is Part of my Job” July 22, 2019
- UK’s May Takes Parting Shot at Putin in Desperate Diversion From Failure July 22, 2019
- You Don’t Need To Be A Scientist To Know That The Global Warming Alarm “Science” Is Fake July 22, 2019
- Ted Nordhaus: Carbon Pricing Has to be Imposed Slowly, to Avoid Yellow Vest Riots July 21, 2019
- Wind Farm Back-of-the-Envelope Economic Analysis July 21, 2019
- Why Netanyahu Needs a War on Gaza More Than Ever Before July 21, 2019
- Nasrallah’s Surprises for Israel July 21, 2019
- Israel’s Choice for U.S. President July 21, 2019
- The 2001 Anthrax Deception July 21, 2019
- Hate Crime Survey Reports July 21, 2019
- Iran’s seizes UK tanker in counter-escalation July 21, 2019
- Boycotting Israel a Constitutional Right and Personal Obligation July 20, 2019
- “US Causes Instability Anywhere It Sets Foot” July 20, 2019
- Iran Confiscated British Oil Tanker According to International Law: Official July 20, 2019
- Israeli Spyware Can Steal Private Data From Apple, Google, Facebook – Reports July 20, 2019
- Facebook’s Libra Can Become West’s New Tool for Political Pressure – Chainside Co-Founder July 20, 2019
- Britain says seizures of UK vessels by Iran are ‘unacceptable’ July 19, 2019
If Americans Knew
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Dastardly Dershowitz = Despicable = Deplorable = Devil.
Comment by roberthstiver | July 22, 2019 |