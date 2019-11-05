CLUELESS! NY Gov. Cuomo Says There Were No Hurricanes Before Global Warming

If you thought the BBC were bad enough, check out this MSNBC interview with NY Governor Cuomo following some floods in the State:

Note how he is allowed to get away with such blatantly and obviously false claims that “we did not use to have hurricanes, we did not have super storms, we did not have tornadoes”.

The Lid takes apart such ridiculous claims, with a collection of old newspaper stories of just such events in NY State:

The National Hurricane Center have this graphic, showing tropical cyclone tracks since 1851. (The reds and oranges are hurricanes).

There is nothing unusual about hurricanes hitting the northeast:

Same story with tornadoes in NY:

Cuomo also implied that extreme rainfall was getting much worse in NY State.

However there is absolutely no evidence of that at all at the long running Ithaca station, or New York itself:

Highest Daily Precipitation by Year

http://climod2.nrcc.cornell.edu/

Why don’t the media do the job they are supposed to do?