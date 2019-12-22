Aletho News

PG&E $25 Billion Settlement Calpocalypse 2019

blancolirio | December 13, 2019

LINKS: UPDATE 13 Dec Newsom Rejects Bankruptcy Plan

Camp Fire Report

“Appendix A: SED Camp Fire Investigation Report”

California Assembly Bill 1054

California Senate Bill 901

December 22, 2019 - Posted by | Economics, Timeless or most popular, Video | , ,

