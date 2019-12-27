US civilian contractor killed, multiple servicemen injured in rocket attack on Iraqi base near Kirkuk – reports
RT | December 27, 2019
An American civilian contractor was killed and several service members lightly wounded when several rockets struck an Iraqi military base near Kirkuk, US officials confirmed on condition of anonymity.
The Iraqi military confirmed earlier that multiple service members, including a US contractor and an Iraqi federal police officer, were wounded when “a number of missiles” struck a munitions storage facility in K1 military base on Friday evening. According to one official, the rockets hit as a “major” mission was getting underway.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. However, while Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorist are actively operating in the area using insurgency-style tactics – all recent rocket attacks on bases housing American troops have been pinned, absent any evidence, on “Iranian proxies.”
Washington’s latest load of sanctions against Tehran came complete with an accusation of “weapons of mass destruction proliferation,” while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo several weeks ago threatened Iran with a “decisive US response” if attacks against American interests in Iraq continue.
traducteur on Israeli forces attack final ro… Brian Harry, Austral… on Israeli forces attack final ro… aletho on Nobody Is Touching US-Occupied… Brian Harry, Austral… on Colombia: Farmers Leader Shot… Brian Harry, Austral… on Washington’s Unmasked Imperial… Brian Harry, Austral… on ‘Blinding the truth… Brian Harry, Austral… on Senior OPCW official ordered d… Brian Harry, Austral… on Britain’s Security Services Gr… Brian Harry, Austral… on Nobody Is Touching US-Occupied… rediscover911com on ‘Blinding the truth… rediscover911com on Impeachment Is a Distraction:… traducteur on Japan to send helicopter-carry… Brian Harry, Austral… on Japan to send helicopter-carry… Brian Harry, Austral… on German politician: “Ami… Brian Harry, Austral… on Maccabee Task Force covertly f…
