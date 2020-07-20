Aletho News

The American Invasion of Russia in 1918

Tales of the American Empire | December 20, 2019

President Woodrow Wilson dispatched 5000 American troops to northern Russia and 8000 troops to Siberia without seeking approval from the US Congress. The Allies wanted to overthrow the new communist government in Russia to restore a monarchy that would renew war with Germany. Moreover, they wanted to crush the idea that workers can oust monarchs and take control of governments.

Related tale: The American Invasion of Siberia in 1918 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPxLN…

  1. “The Industrialists wanted war because war on the Bolsheviks would be “good for business”.

    That’s why the 20th Century, has been a Century of War, and of course, the American soldiers(and the other international soldiers) were completely expendable, to the Industrialists…..

    “Military men are just dumb, stupid animals, to be used as pawns in Foreign Policy”…….Henry(War Criminal)Kissinger.

    Wake up America…..Your sons(and now daughters) are of no importance whatsoever, to the 1%, who own, and run, just about everything these days…….

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | July 20, 2020 | Reply

      Comment by brianharryaustralia | July 20, 2020 | Reply


