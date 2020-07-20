The American Invasion of Russia in 1918
Tales of the American Empire | December 20, 2019
President Woodrow Wilson dispatched 5000 American troops to northern Russia and 8000 troops to Siberia without seeking approval from the US Congress. The Allies wanted to overthrow the new communist government in Russia to restore a monarchy that would renew war with Germany. Moreover, they wanted to crush the idea that workers can oust monarchs and take control of governments.
Related tale: The American Invasion of Siberia in 1918
July 20, 2020
Precedents for Pizzagate
Marc Dutroux, Belgian pedophile, sadist, and serial killer with friends in high places
By Aedon Cassiel | Counter – Currents | December 23, 2016
To reiterate a point that should be clear to the more astute reader, my goal in this series (part 1, part 2) has not been to defend “Pizzagate” as such. My goal has been to defend the people who want to investigate it against specific accusations levied against them by people who think Pizzagate has revealed no intriguing information at all—for a specific reason, which I will be honing in and focusing on much more directly in this closing entry.
Whereas the mainstream critics of Pizzagate would have you believe that the dividing line is between paranoid conspiracy theorist followers of “fake news” and level-headed people who follow trustworthy news sources and rely on cold, hard reason to determine the truth, my goal has been to show that—whatever is or is not happening with Pizzagate itself—this framing of the issue is arrogant, insulting, and the product of extremely narrow tunnel vision. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
“The Industrialists wanted war because war on the Bolsheviks would be “good for business”.
That’s why the 20th Century, has been a Century of War, and of course, the American soldiers(and the other international soldiers) were completely expendable, to the Industrialists…..
“Military men are just dumb, stupid animals, to be used as pawns in Foreign Policy”…….Henry(War Criminal)Kissinger.
Wake up America…..Your sons(and now daughters) are of no importance whatsoever, to the 1%, who own, and run, just about everything these days…….
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | July 20, 2020 |
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | July 20, 2020 |