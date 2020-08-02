Aletho News

House of Numbers Full Documentary

HumanSayNo • April 11, 2012

In House of Numbers: Anatomy of an Epidemic, an AIDS film like no other, the HIV/AIDS story is being rewritten. This is the first film to present the uncensored POVs of virtually all the major players; in their own settings, in their own words. It rocks the foundation upon which all conventional wisdom regarding HIV/AIDS is based. House of Numbers could well be the opening volley in a battle to bring sanity and clarity to an epidemic gone awry.

House of Numbers Website… http://www.houseofnumbers.com

rethinkingAIDS youtube channel…. http://www.youtube.com/user/rethinkin…

August 2, 2020 - Posted by | Corruption, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

