Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Dr Humphries, MD: Is the flu going to kill you?

Vax Not | 2018

Dr Humphries, MD shows the science on flu shot non-efficacy. Video recorded 2018, Austin, Texas. Please use the following links to read the REAL evidence.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?…

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?…

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?…

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?…

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?…

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?…

January 3, 2021 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |