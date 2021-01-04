The Year Ahead

By Paul Craig Roberts | Institute for Political Economy | January 4, 2021 “The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men.” — Aristotle

2020 ended with freedom under attack and few rising to freedom’s defense.

The United States is poised to enter 2021 with an illegitimate president, Biden, put in office by an election stolen in plain view. The incumbent president, Donald Trump, won the election. He received 10 million more votes in the 2020 election than he did when he won in 2016 and three times the black votes. His campaign rallies were enthusiastically attended by overflow crowds. As Americans went to sleep the night of November 3 President Trump had carried the red states and had large leads in the critical swing states. Without foul play it was impossible for Biden to win.

The morning of November 4 when they awoke, the American people found the presstitutes had declared Joe Biden president. In the middle of the night massive vote dumps of fraudulent mail-in ballots in Detroit, Milwaukee, Atlanta, and Philadelphia erased Trump’s large lead and tipped the swing states to Biden.

No crowds had turned out for Biden. In the Democrat primary, there was no enthusiasm for him or Kamala. In the election Biden got less votes than Obama had received and did worse with blacks and Hispanics. Biden carried neither the bellwether counties that have always predicted the election outcome nor the bellwether states of Ohio and Florida. He underperformed Hillary’s 2016 vote in every urban US county but with fraud’s help outperformed Hillary in Democrat-controlled Detroit, Milwaukee, Atlanta, and Philadelphia, the precise cities where the most obvious and most blatant electoral fraud was committed.

No one has explained how it is possible that Biden who generated no enthusiasm even among Democrats won 302 electoral votes while Trump who excited the multitudes only received 232 electoral votes. The fraud is so overdone that no one, not even its beneficiaries, believe the results.

The obvious electoral fraud was attested to by hundreds of affidavits signed under penalty of perjury by people of both genders and all races who witnessed massive amounts of fraudulent mail-in ballots added to Biden’s total. Election experts testified and issued reports explaining how the voting machines and software used had been programmed to weight the votes in Biden’s favor.

It was all to no avail. The presstitutes declared with one voice that there was no evidence of electoral fraud without ever examining the evidence. Democrats began demanding that Trump and his supporters be arrested for claiming that the election had been stolen. The Democrat state attorney general in Michigan is now prosecuting attorneys who represented clients in bringing electoral fraud lawsuits.

The courts controlled by Democrats in swing states refused to accept the lawsuits filed as that would mean the courts would have to look at the massive evidence and see the fraud. The US Supreme Court side-stepped the issue by ruling (incorrectly it seems) that the suit brought by the State of Texas joined by other states had no standing. With few exceptions, the Republican Party turned a blind eye to the electoral theft.

Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, proved by acquiescing in the fraud that it is pointless to vote for Republicans. Like Democrats, Republicans represent the Establishment, not the people. The US Establishment has succeeded in doing what it intended—getting rid of a non-establishment president who was in the way of the Establishment’s agendas.

The United States, which invades and bombs countries as part of “bringing them democracy” has now proven to the entire world that America herself has no democracy. Just stolen elections like any other third world gangster state.

American “moral speak” is Washington’s language for justifying the mass murder of other countries, their peoples, infrastructures, and prospects, producing millions of displaced peoples from eight countries since the Clinton regime and millions of orphans and widows. And now this criminal state has stolen an election from its own people.

This is how America will henceforth be seen both at home and abroad. Its moral authority is gone and its soft power with it. Its hard military power doesn’t stack up to the Russians’, much less to the combined hard power of the American Establishment’s three chosen enemies—Russia, China, and Iran. Eastern Europeans are already rethinking their alignment with a sexually and culturally degenerate West. Every country is tired of American threats and of Washington’s belief that US law takes precedence over their own law.

Sanctions are forcing other countries to turn their back on the dollar and to cease using it for their international payments. As the demand for dollars drops, the Federal Reserve is committed to printing more in order to support the stock market, bond prices, the big banks’ bad investments, and Covid unemployment. The Federal Reserve can prop up the stock market or it can prop up the dollar. It can’t do both. When the time arrives that American economic mistakes—largely greed driven—force the Federal Reserve to choose between the dollar and the stock market, the house of cards falls down.

So much damage has been done to the United States since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 that recovery from economic collapse seems impossible. For a quarter century US corporations have been moving high productivity, high value-added jobs out of America. This has dismantled the ladders of upward mobility that made the United States an “opportunity society.” It has destroyed the careers and prospects of millions of Americans and the tax base of cities, states, and federal government—the basis of public pension systems and infrastructure maintenance. The lost manufacturing jobs have destroyed supply chains and a skilled work force. In their place we have Walmart shelf stockers and telemarketing calls. Even the latter are now being done by robots.

Artificial intelligence is taking away more forms of human employment. Globalists speak of the better new jobs that will be created. Globalists have been speaking this way since jobs offshoring began, and we are yet to see a single one of the promised better new jobs. The jobs created by offshoring are in China, India, and elsewhere in Asia.

It was the technology, capital, business knowhow, and jobs that America’s corporations took to China that resulted in China’s surprisingly rapid economic and military rise. Washington thought it would be 50 years before China became a power. Instead, it happened in 5 years. Today our tech companies cannot compete with China’s Huawei, and the US is reduced to arresting the company’s executives on false charges and applying sanctions to countries that do business with Huawei. Washington has launched a full scale propaganda campaign against China—the kind experienced in war—and the American rightwing is buying the view that it was China, not the American Establishment, that stole the presidency from Trump.

Americans, already economically devastated by jobs offshoring and buildup in consumer debt as people tried to maintain their living standards, now experience the loss of their jobs and businesses from lockdowns that serve agendas different from a health agenda. Americans are being forced to accept executive mandates, not laws passed by legislators, that limit their ability to operate a business and their freedom of movement and association. More restraints are in the works including Soviet Union-type internal passports. You accept vaccination or you cannot leave your home or have family over for Christmas and birthdays.

With Biden—a proven gangster by an Ukrainian investigation — and Kamala, who hates white people, in office, the United States will have leaders far below the quality of Putin and Xi. Indeed, the information in Hunter Biden’s laptop, which is in the hands of the FBI, thereby guaranteeing there will be no prosecution, indicates that Biden will sell US government favors to any country. The Clintons inaugurated the sale of government office for money, and Biden continues the tradition.

We hear much propaganda about “gangster state Russia,” but it is Western governments that are gangster states. They are such gangster states that their corporations now find their profits in looting the public sectors of their own countries as is done in Ukraine.

Countries can for awhile survive corruption, but not evil. The US Establishment is evil beyond comprehension—pedophilia, imprisonment of the innocent, destruction of jobs and hopes so that corporate executives can have higher bonus packages, destruction of entire countries for the sake of the profits of the defense industry and the neocons’ ideology of American hegemony, torture in order to silence those who tell the truth, destruction of the US Constitution in order to make Americans “safe” from terrorists, Covid, or whatever is the orchestrated threat. These and more evils that have become characteristics of the United States are incomprehensible to Americans who are taught that they are the exceptional and indispensable people and to foreigners who fell for decades of Washington’s propaganda that America is a light unto the world.

The incomprehensibility of the evil and its destructiveness that the establishment has imposed on our country is the reason that the rest of the world doesn’t understand America. Putin spent years thinking that Washington’s hostility toward Russia was a misunderstanding that could be worked out by Russia showing non-confrontational behavior and accepting Washington’s insults and abuse.

Sooner or later Putin, Xi, and the Mullahs in Iran will comprehend that you can sell your soul to evil as Western Europe, UK, Canada, and Australia have done, but you can’t make a deal with it.

Evil is all devouring, and evil is devouring America.

