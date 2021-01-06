“Careless Talk Costs Lives” – Fresh Calls To Silence Pandemic Skepticism

Throughout 2020, there has regularly been claimed to be a Left-biased pandemic zealotry in operation. We see Wales’ strict corona measures. Victoria. New Zealand. Most recently, two examples chill the blood.

Keir Starmer, appearing on the ITV’s Good Morning Britain, said…

we have to deal with the antivaxx campaigns because they will cost lives and if we need to pass emergency legislation to deal with them I would be prepared to work with the government on that.

George Monbiot said, today, we need to…

criminalise the spreading of blatant disinformation about the pandemic. As in wartime, careless talk costs lives.

No doubt the output of Off-Guardian over the last 12 months would fall into the brackets these gentlemen are referring to.

As if to underpin this apparent slant of the Left toward authoriranianism, Talkradio, oft touted as a Right Wing platform, was today deplatformed from Youtube. It was subsequently ‘replatformed’ after a UK minister from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sportminister ‘inquired’ as to why.

Apart from raising the question of how much at the beck and call of government these supposedly ‘private’ and independent Silicone Valley tech companies are, it is an unsettling sign of potential things to come.