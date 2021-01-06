South Carolina Legislation Looks To BAN Mandatory Vaccines

Lawmakers in South Carolina have pre-filed a bill proposing a ban on mandatory coronavirus vaccines.

WCNC News reports that four state reps. have proposed the legislation to ensure that people may opt out of vaccination and not be discriminated against for doing so.

The proposal states that those refusing the vaccine would not face “adverse employment action” or any form of societal restrictions for doing so.

The legislation will also state that vaccines “may be provided only to those individuals who agree to vaccination.”

Currently in the state it is legal for employers to mandate vaccinations. This legislation would overturn that.

The proposed bill, which has been referred to the Committee on Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs, is being sponsored by one Democratic representative, and three Republicans. They are Reps. Steven Long, R-Spartanburg, Leola Robinson, D-Greenville, Mike Burns, R-Greenville, and Sandy McGarry, R-Lancaster.

Rep. Burns told reporters “We want people to be able to go to their jobs, go to schools, go about their business, and not be mandated to do something that they feel is not in the best interest health-wise for themselves.”

“There should be no negative consequences for those opting out of the vaccine,” Rep. Burns added.

Representative Stephen Long said that the legislation was proposed following concerns from multiple constituents that “vaccine cards” could be introduced, effectively segregating society.

“Taking a vaccine should be a personal, private choice, and requiring ‘vaccine cards’ to board planes, attend school, etc is a very dangerous idea,” Rep. Long urged.

“I encourage everyone to speak with a physician about the benefits and risks of taking a vaccine, but it should never be mandatory,” Long added.

The proposal could progress through to committee next week, according to reports.

There has been much hype around potential ‘COVID passports’, especially concerning the fact that employers are currently allowed to mandate vaccination in many states.

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases stated that mandatory vaccinations are still ‘on the table’, and that he is “sure” that institutions such as hospitals and schools will mandate all who work there to be vaccinated.