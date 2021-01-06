Police Demand Power to Force Entry Into Homes of Suspected Lockdown Violators

It went from “just wear the mask” to this

Police are demanding new powers to force entry into the homes of suspected lockdown violators after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new national lockdown in England.

The call was made by David Jamieson, the police and crime commissioner for the West Midlands police, England’s second biggest force.

“For the small minority of people who refuse entry to police officers and obstruct their work, the power of entry would seem to be a useful tool,” said Jamieson.

“I have raised this issue with the policing minister previously and clarity on the power of entry would help police officers enforce the new Covid regulations more easily,” he added.

As we previously highlighted, police are already breaking into people’s homes without warrants under the guise of enforcing lockdown restrictions, so any new law will just codify the process.

Since most of the country was already under a de facto full lockdown, the new national lockdown was announced by Boris Johnson primarily to hand police more draconian powers.

The government has already stated that the new measures will continue until the end of March at the earliest, meaning the next 3 months will be replete with examples of police abusing their powers to target people for simply trying to live their lives.

As we reported earlier, senior Scotland Yard officials have already said they will adopt more “hardline” measures to enforce the lockdown, including interrogating people on the street and handing out more fines.

This despite the fact that Brits were previously informed that police officers wouldn’t be able to attend crimes such as burglaries due to budget cuts.