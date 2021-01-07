Anti-Trump NYT Wants Him Removed from Office and Prosecuted

The self-styled newspaper of record has been hostile toward Trump since he announced his candidacy for president in 2015.

The broadsheet’s rage greatly intensified after he defeated media darling Hillary.

It continued virtually daily throughout his time in office — largely for invented reasons, ignoring most important ones.

It wants him tarred and feathered by impeachment and prosecution. See below.

Pre-dawn January 7, the race for the White House officially ended — after what may have been orchestrated Wednesday violence on Capitol Hill.

It shifted over half of congressional Republicans to join with Dems in formally ending Trump’s tenure by elevating Biden/Harris to power in days.

It’s all over but the postmortems that may include an attempt by undemocratic Dems and perhaps GOP collaborators to remove Trump from office despite only days remaining in his tenure.

No US president was ever removed by impeachment. Will Trump break precedent a scant two weeks before Biden/Harris replace him?

What’s inconceivable at this late stage is possible though unlikely.

The Times is leading the 11th hour jihad against him.

In its latest edition, it carpet-bombed him with a virtual blitzkrieg of calls for his head.

Its pro-war, pro-business, anti-governance of, by, and for everyone equitably according to the rule of law editors led the charge — to their disgrace.

“Trump is to blame for Capitol (Hill) attack (sic),” they falsely raged, adding:

He “incited his followers to violence (sic). There must be consequences (sic).”

Claiming he “sparked” Wednesday Capitol Hill violence was a bald-faced Big Lie — typical of how the Times operates while suppressing what’s vital for everyone to know.

Times editors want Trump held “accountable” for what he had nothing to do with, and more.

They want him “criminal(ly) prosecut(ed) (sic).”

They want congressional Republicans “bear(ing) a measure of responsibility for the attack on the Capitol (sic).”

They continue to pretend that Biden/Harris won the November 3 election they lost.

Notably they pretend that fantasy US democracy is the real thing.

They, Times correspondents and columnists consistently lie, deceive and betray the public trust.

Election 2020 and its aftermath are glaring examples of breaching journalism the way it should be, what Times management and editors long ago banned on its pages.

A same day article explained what may have been a Wednesday Capitol Hill false flag to elevate Biden/Harris to power by falsely blaming Trump for what happened.

No evidence suggests it because there is none.

The latest Times edition included the following anti-Trump hit pieces:

“Congress Confirms Biden’s Win (sic), Defying Mob Attack”

“Daily Distortions: There is no evidence that antifa activists stormed the Capitol (sic)”

“A West Virginia lawmaker was a part of the mob of Trump supporters who breached the building (sic).”

“Biden Denounces Storming of Capitol as a ‘Dark Moment’ in Nation’s History (sic)”

“Trump Told Crowd ‘You Will Never Take Back Our Country With Weakness’ ”

None of Trump’s remarks Wednesday or earlier called for inciting violence on Capitol Hill — just the opposite.

“A Mob and the Breach of Democracy (sic): The Violent End of the Trump Era (sic)”

“ ‘Be There. Will Be Wild!’: Trump All but Circled the Date (sic)”— his remark expressing no support for violence.

“Jeff Flake: My Fellow Republicans, Trump Is Destroying Us (sic)”

“Trump’s Real Claim to Fame… He’s going to be remembered by history as the Biggest Loser (sic).”

“Trump Incites Rioters (sic)” — Repeating the Times’ bald-faced Big Lie

The hit piece called him a “Benedict Arnold (sic).”

“The Pro-Trump Movement Was Always Headed Here” — falsely blaming him for Capitol Hill violence.

“Have Trump’s Lies Wrecked Free Speech?”

Indeed he’s a serial liar, but claiming he incited Capitol Hill violence by the Times is a whopper of a Big Lie.

“America’s Friends and Foes Express Horror as Capitol Attack ‘Shakes the World’ ”

How will they react if and when it’s known that Wednesday’s violence was orchestrated against Trump to assure he’s replaced on January 20?

“Impeach and Convict. Right Now (sic).”

The hit piece defied reality by calling Trump “too dangerous to leave in office for even another minute” — typical of Times contempt for truth-telling, along with insulting its readers by feeding them this rubbish.

The piece urged House and Senate members to reconvene straightaway, “remove” him from office, and “bar him from ever holding office again.”

“To allow Trump to serve out his term, however brief it may be, puts the nation’s safety at risk (sic).”

No responsible editors would permit publication of this rubbish.

Like many times before on other issues, the Times featured it.

Thursday’s anti-Trump blitzkrieg by the Times and other Big Media will likely be followed by much more as long as he remains in office, perhaps continuing after his tenure ends.

Instead of truth and full disclosure, continued managed news misinformation and disinformation ahead is certain.

A Final Comment

ABC News reported that unnamed members of Trump’s cabinet are “discussing invoking the 25th Amendment.”

Referring to presidential disability and succession, it states:

“In case of the removal of the President from office or of his death or resignation, the Vice President shall become President.”

The amendment largely deals with presidential succession in case an incumbent dies in office or is too ill or unable to serve.

A number of former presidents died in office, including Lincoln and JFK by assassination and FDR from natural causes.

Others suffered debilitating illnesses and injuries and were unable to perform their duties.

The 25th amendment became US law to assure a smooth transition of power under the above circumstances — not for impeachment by other means.

At this time, it’s unclear what’s ahead during Trump’s remaining days in office.

What’s very clear is that an open, free, and fair US society, according to the rule of law, suffered a major body blow, perhaps a fatal one.

That’s what 1/6/21 will be most remembered for long after the dust clears.