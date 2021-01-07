Democrats Move To Ban Trump From Running In 2024 As Articles Of Impeachment Circulate

New articles of impeachment against President Trump introduced by Rep. David Cicilline seek not only to remove him from office for the very short remainder of his term – they would block him from ever running for office again.

According to the articles, President Trump’s insistence that he won the election by a “landslide” and other statements “encouraged – and foreseeably resulted in – imminent lawless action at the Capitol” on Wednesday.

Trump’s behavior “warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.”

* * *

Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat, and incoming Senate majority leader after the Dems victory in the Georgia runoffs, called for Donald Trump to be immediately removed from office, saying that the outgoing president was directly responsible for Wednesday’s riot in the Capitol.

In a statement, Schumer said Vice President Mike Pence should invoke the Constitution’s 25th amendment, using support of the cabinet to take over in the Oval Office until Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20.

“What happened at the US Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president,” said Schumer. “This president should not hold office one day longer.”

“If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president,” Schumer added.

And indicating that this is not just a frivolous tweet by Schumer, and that Democrats plan on pushing for this until completion, Nancy Pelosi is holding a 1pm presser in which we expect the topic of Trump’s prompt removal to be the main topic of discussion.