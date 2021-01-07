Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

W.H.O. CHIEF SCIENTIST CAUGHT LYING TO THE PUBLIC

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | December 31, 2020

W.H.O. Chief Scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, caught lying to the public.

January 7, 2021 - Posted by | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video |

1 Comment »


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »