How You can Receive early Effective Treatment for Covid – Experimental Vaccines Not Needed!

Dr. Simone Gold, head of America’s Frontline Doctors, and Dr. Pierre Kory, head of the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), both represent hundreds of doctors in the U.S. who have successfully treated and cured patients diagnosed with COVID19.

Both of these doctors have testified to the politicians in Washington, D.C. about their work, but to no avail. Instead, the politicians in D.C. have awarded $TRILLIONS to the pharmaceutical industry to develop dangerous vaccines instead.

The work of America’s Frontline Doctors has centered around hydroxychloroquine, while the work of the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance has centered around Ivermectin.

The FDA has refused to authorize these safe and effective drugs for emergency use, which is a criminal act, because to deny the work of these doctors has allowed them to issue emergency use authorization to the new mRNA vaccines instead.

However, individual doctors can still prescribe these drugs for off-label use, and Dr. Meryl Nass has compiled a list for the public and where to find doctors who prescribe these effective therapies.