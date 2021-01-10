Aletho News

24 Dead and 137 Infected at NY Nursing Home After Experimental COVID Injections

Nursing Home had Zero Coronavirus Deaths Before “Vaccination”

By Adam Dick | Ron Paul Institute | January 10, 2021

Things seem to be working backwards at The Commons on St. Anthony nursing home in Auburn, New York. Vaccinating people is supposed to reduce or end coronavirus deaths. Right? But, at The Commons, such deaths are reported to have occurred only after residents began receiving coronavirus vaccinations.

James T. Mulder wrote Saturday at syracuse.com that until December 29 there had been no coronavirus deaths at The Commons. December 29, when deaths of residents with coronavirus began occurring at The Commons, is also, Mulder’s article discloses, seven days days after the nursing home began giving coronavirus vaccinations to residents, with 80 percent of residents so far having been vaccinated.

Over a period of less than two weeks since December 29, Mulder relates that 24 coronavirus-infected residents at the 300-bed nursing home have died.

Is the timing just a strange coincidence?

Read Mulder’s article here.

This is the penultimate paragraph of Mulder’s article, where vaccinations at The Commons is mentioned:

The nursing home began vaccinating residents Dec. 22. So far 193 residents, or 80%, and 113 employees, or less than half the staff, have been vaccinated. The nursing home plans to do more vaccinations Jan. 12.

  1. Absolutely sickening. I have a friend who is 15 years older than me at 79. She lives in a little cottage attached to a Catholic run nursing home and she assured me she will not get it. The woman is very allergic to a lot of medications. I’m trying to talk others near to me, friends not to get the vaccine. Hope it is not falling on deaf ears.

    Comment by chockylover | January 10, 2021 | Reply


