Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

What Leftists Think About Freedom of Speech

AwakenWithJP | January 9, 2021

Join my Awakened Warrior Newsletter at https://awakenwithjp.com/joinme

A conversation between two leftists sharing what they think about freedom of speech. Should free speech be a right? Of course not! Nobody should have rights to human rights.

*For Comedy Show schedule and tickets: https://awakenwithjp.com/events/

-My NEW Awakened Shirts are available! Claim yours here: https://awakenwithjp.com/shop

Listen and Subscribe to my NEW Podcast here: https://apple.co/3fFTbPC

It’s also available everywhere else you get podcasts. Just search and subscribe to “Awaken With JP Sears Show”

Connect with me at:

http://www.facebook.com/AwakenWithJP

http://www.Instagram.com/AwakenWithJP

http://www.twitter.com/AwakenWithJP

https://parler.com/profile/AwakenWithJP

http://www.AwakenWithJP.com

January 10, 2021 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |