The Fake War on Terror in the Philippines

Tales of the American Empire | January 7, 2021

Americans see corporate media stories about Muslim terrorism in the Philippines. This peaceful nation was declared a terrorist battleground by American President George Bush many years ago. A few hundred US troops are quietly based there to assist, but this war on terror is fake. Evidence suggests that the America CIA is responsible for some of the few random bombings each year used to justify an American presence. The Philippine army needs no help, and some terror attacks are the result of false flag operations to justify American aid. Ending America’s fake war on terror in the Philippines would improve relations, save money, curtail corruption, and lessen the violence.

“Why CIA Created the Abu Sayyaf in the Philippines”; Geopolitics; October 29, 2016; https://geopolitics.co/2016/10/29/why…

“Osama Bin Laden in the Philippines”; Aangirfan; March 1, 2010; https://aangirfan.blogspot.com/2010/0…

“Oakwood Mutiny”; Wikipedia; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oakwood…

“Meiring, murder, subversion, and treason: Duterte’s beef with US”; Asia Times; May 20, 2016; https://asiatimes.com/2016/05/meiring…

“Report: Multiyear counterterror operation has failed to dislodge extremists from Philippines”; Seth Robson; Stars and Stripes; August 17, 2020; https://www.stripes.com/news/pacific/…

Related tale: “The American Conquest of the Philippines”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rg2B_…

« Previous |