Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Children Of The Great Reset

reallygraceful

This video is one of the last projects my friend Jeff C. worked on before he passed. Jeff dedicated his life to informing others on what was really happening in the world, and he taught us all that it was more than okay to ask questions and demand answers.

All music used in the video was produced by him.

You can watch his original video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Js0o1…

Comments disabled by Youtube’s Coppa Rules. Please share!

This Channel NEEDS Your Support: https://www.patreon.com/newworldagenda (Thank You!)

January 18, 2021 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |