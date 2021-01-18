Aletho News

PROFESSOR SUCHARIT BHAKDI INTERVIEWED BY WILLEM ENGEL

Willem Engel with Sucharit Bhakdi, January 14, 2021

The great professor Sucharit Bhakdi interviewed by Willem Engel from Viruswaarheid, Netherlands.

Optimization of Lipid Nanoparticles for Intramuscular Administration of mRNA Vaccines
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6383180/

Sucharit Bhakdi

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sucharit_Bhakdi

Viruswaarheid

Viruswaarheid

Corona false alarm?

English https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/corona-false-alarm-karina-reiss-phd/1137565564
Deutsch https://www.presse.online/2020/06/28/bhakdi-der-zensierte-bestseller-corona-fehlalarm/
Nederlands https://www.deblauwetijger.com/product/corona-vals-alarm/

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOFHlVmACJo

