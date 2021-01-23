Cheerleading Trump’s Upcoming Sham Senate Trial

There’s plenty of domestic and geopolitical wrongdoing to hold Trump accountable for.

Instead, Senate trial proceedings against him — to begin on February 9 — focus on the phony charge of inciting insurrection.

Innocence isn’t a permitted defense under US law of the jungle rules.

Nor do establishment media like the NYT recognize the rule of law over the other way around.

The self-styled newspaper of record is in the vanguard of wanting Trump crucified for the wrong reasons, ignoring justifiable ones.

New Senate Majority Leader Schumer long ago showed his contempt for the rule of law he disdains, the same true for most elected and appointed US officials.

Schumer’s notion of “healing… unity… truth and (justifiable) accountability” is none of the above.

Like many others from both right wings of the one-party state, he’s unfit for any public office.

Yet he’s playing a key role in Trump’s upcoming show trial— what only tyrannical ruling authorities could love.

Hanging trials move quickly. If begins on Wednesday, February 9, as scheduled, it could wrap up by Friday.

Former Trump supporter/now turncoat antagonist Minority Leader McConnell defied reality saying:

“(W)e need a full and fair process where the former president can mount a defense and the Senate can properly consider the factual, legal and constitutional questions at stake (sic).”

What’s upcoming is polar opposite what the rule of law is supposed to be all about.

Instead of being charged with legitimate wrongdoing, Trump faces a phony politicized accusation.

It remains to be seen how many Republicans side with undemocratic Dem unity against him — whether a super-majority can be cobbled together for crucifixion.

If so, it’ll be for the wrong reason, not justifiable ones.

The Times has been screaming for his head since defeating media darling Hillary in 2016.

Since election 2016, its editorial board, correspondents and columnists waged all-out war against him — largely for invented reasons, ignoring most important legitimate ones.

Times editors called him “the greatest threat to American democracy” — ignoring that it exists in fantasy version alone, the real thing tolerated nowhere by its ruling class.

Above all else in its daily editions, Trump bashing was prioritized, making up stuff against him while ignoring the criminality of undemocratic Dems who comprise a far greater menace.

Now empowered, everyone should be terrified about how they’ll grievously abuse the rule of law ahead — a process already begun.

Biden/Harris and their undemocratic Dem co-conspirators want everyone mass-vaxxed with hazardous to health vaccines for seasonal flu-renamed covid.

The newly empowered regime may mandate mask wearing that’s harmful to health when worn longterm.

They may mandate vaccine passports for access to employment, education, air travel, and other public places.

They’ll likely wage preemptive war against one or more invented enemies — along with waging it by other means against nations unwilling to sell their souls to a higher power in Washington.

They already sold their own to Wall Street, the military, industrial, security, Big Media complex, and other favored corporate predators.

Together with Dem controlled congressional members, they’re virtually certain to enact legislation that benefits privileged interests at the expense of most others.

There’s nothing remotely democratic about both right wings of the one-party state.

The next four years may cause more harm to more people at home and abroad than any previous regime in US history.

Mind manipulated Americans who believe that Biden/Harris will deliver for them don’t know that whenever a change of power occurs in Washington, dirty business as usual doesn’t miss a beat.

This time will not be different than before.

It’s just a matter of how bad things will get ahead.

Notably what’s coming is at a time of the Greatest Main Street Depression in US history that will likely worsen and be protracted, perhaps for years.

Times rubbish about the “end of Trump (being) the beginning of America” is defied by the worst of times for ordinary Americans with scant relief in prospect for help when most needed.