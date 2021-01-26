Massachusetts Flu Shot Requirement Abandoned
The Highwire with Del Bigtree | January 22, 2021
Elizabeth Brehm, part of ICAN’s legal team, joins Del for an update on yet another win, a statewide influenza vaccine mandate that was withdrawn after being served with a lawsuit from our lawyers. Winning!
January 26, 2021
